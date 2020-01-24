Band Arzz is high on Bollywood

Arun Fialok begins the conversation with a simple math. “We have done a total of 332 gigs in Hyderabad in a span of three years. So on an average we have been performing in the city every three days,” It is no surprise that the founder of Band Arzz with a tagline ‘A Musical Call’ considers Hyderabad his first home.

Nine years ago, Arun and his school friend Puneet Guglani began playing music in their hometown Chandigarh. The enthusiastic youngsters performed during festivals and functions as a pastime. Even while teaching at school, the duo continued their musical shows and a few unplanned performances grew in number. It was when people began appreciating their kind of music, that the duo realised music was their calling and Band Arzz came into existence. They quit their jobs, moved to Delhi and were playing at a Delhi night club when two Hyderabadis approached them for an event. “That proved a turning point in our musical career,” says Arun, who also anchors their shows.

The artiste lineup of Band Arzz has changed over the years and presently comprises Arun (manager, lead performer), Puneet (lead vocals and guitar), B Sai Vikas (bass), Rakesh Roshan (drums), Lovely Ratra (keys), Sunny Deyali (electric guitar) and Udit Malhotra (percussions). From Bollywood, Punjabi party songs, Sufi and folk songs medley and improvised tracks and tunes... they play it all, at various venues and events — weddings, corporate events, college and club shows in Hyderabad and other cities. “Delhi-based Gargi College, affiliated to Delhi University, never repeats artistes at its shows, but it is a record that we have performed there twice,” declares Arun proudly.

The band is best-known for its medleys of film songs from every era. They begin with an old classic Lag Ja Gale Ki Phir Yeh (Woh Kaun Thi) and effortlessly shift to a Govinda number Main Toh Raste Mein Jaa Raha Tha (Coolie No. 1) making people in the audience wonder if they can read their minds! “Our USP are the instant medleys and selection of songs. We surprise the audience by shifting to different songs. Even if we perform a very popular number, our style brings in a new flavour to it; the energy we bring to the stage has to be experienced.”

Their performances have seen them present a whopping 150 songs in a medley. “We perform, dance and sing, working the crowd and they simply go along with us; every song has variety.” Comparing the crowds at Chandigarh and Hyderabad, Arun observes that Chandigarh audience always prefer peppy Punjabi numbers. “They like dance numbers. They want only entertainment whereas in Hyderabad, people never get bored. They like music and entertainment and look forward to listening to all kinds of music. Mumbaikars are also good but Hyderabad is the best.”

With three more international shows, the team looks forward to work on original compositions.

(Band Arzz will perform perform at Stone Waters — Kitchen and Lounge, Jubilee Hills on January 24; 9 pm onwards)