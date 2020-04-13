Baisakhi 2020: Punjabi singers plan online musical concert on April 16

As the nation is observing the traditional spring festival of Baisakhi on Monday, April 13, several Punjabi singers, including B Praak, Himanshi Khurana, Prabh Gill, Babbal Rai, Sara Gurpal, Yuvraj Hans, Gurnazar and Suyyash Rai among others have decided to host live online musical sessions for their fans, hoping to cheer their mood amid the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

The online music festival will take place on Thursday, April 16.

“Baisakhi is a festival that we all rejoice and it is a sign of unity where people come together and enjoy the rituals. However, in the current situation, we all must stay home and protect ourselves and one another,” B Praak said.

Helo application has partnered with CrossBlade for the digital concert.