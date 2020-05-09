Mother’s Day Music

Ayushmann Khurrana’s song tribute for all moms on Mother’s Day

Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana has collaborated with composer Rochak Kohli for a music track titled ‘Ma’, to be unveiled on Mother’s Day

The world celebrates Mother’s Day on Sunday, and actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana is set to come up with a tribute song for all moms, titled ‘Ma’. “Though every single day should be called Mother’s Day, given the sacrifices she makes and the unconditional love that she showers on her child, it is quite sweet that we can all celebrate our mothers on a special day dedicated to them. On this Mother’s Day, I will be posting a really special song, titled ‘Ma’, which we are dedicating to all the mothers out there. The spirit of motherhood has always amazed me and I will be humbly singing in praise of this ever-caring, ever-nurturing force,” Ayushmann said.

Rochak Kohli has composed the song on lyrics by Gurpeet Saini. “I’m collaborating with my dear friend Rochak, who had composed this beautiful track that celebrates mothers. Rochak and I will be singing this track together,” Ayushmann added.

Once the lockdown opens, Ayushmann will resume work for Vicky Donor director Shoojit Sircar’s next film Gulabo Sitabo co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

