Aussie band The Buckleys set for India debut with virtual tour

Australian band The Buckleys will perform virtually for Indian music lovers on May 29

Australian pop music and siblings band, The Buckleys, will be performing virtually for Indian music lovers for the first time on May 29. The Buckleys consist of Sarah Grace, Molly and Lachlan.

“India has such a rich culture of music and art, we are excited that through technology we can connect with you from all the way here in Australia. Not to mention, one of our favourite bands, The Beatles, wrote much of ‘the white album’ in India. So, we’ll most definitely have to play Beatles in this set for you Beatles fans like us! We can’t wait!” said The Buckleys in a joint statement ahead of their India debut.

Earlier this month, the country stars recreated the personalised ‘live’ experience during a time of social distancing, by performing virtual tours across North and South Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The Buckleys’ show will be the second global virtual tour in the country after Willie Gomez’s ‘Mojados’ virtual world tour, which concluded last week.

