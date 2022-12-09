DJ Hardwell to rock Delhi EDM fans

December 09, 2022 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST

Like most DJs from the Scandinavian countries, Robbert van de Corput aka Hardwell started his music pursuits early. Born in Breda, the Netherlands, Hardwell started attending piano classes at the age of four and by 12, created electronic music and released his first set of songs.

Influenced by the iconic DJ and producer Tiësto, also from Breda, young Hardwell slipped into the role of a DJ effortlessly to perform the crowd-favourite hip-hop tracks. His first official single, ‘Play It Around’, in 2006 set a benchmark for his career in songwriting and as a producer that established his style as an iconic pioneer of EDM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through his record label Revealed Recordings in 2010, Hardwell released 10 compilation albums and through a radio show and podcast, called Hardwell On Air in 2011, he produced two documentaries, including I Am Hardwell, a narrative on his musical journey.

Much to the shock of his fans, Hardwell announced a temporary retirement, In 2018. However, putting speculations and rumours to rest, he returned in 2022 to perform at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami to a delighted 150,000-strong crowd. The cherry on the cake was his announcement of a world tour to promote his new 14-track new album, Rebels Never Die. Ahead of his performance for Sunburn Arena in New Delhi NCR on December 11, DJ Hardwell, through an email interview shares his views and on why he needed a break.

Excerpts from the interview:

It takes courage to press a pause button on one’s career especially when the going is good. Was the decision (the four-year hiatus) an impulsive one or a well-thought-out move?

It was on my mind for a long time. I felt I needed the downtime. I have an incredible team and amazing fans, I love dance music and I am so passionate about this scene, but sometimes you just need a break. I had to unwind, step away and clear the canvas so I could begin the whole process again.

You returned to perform at the Ultra Music Festival in March this year. Did the response make the break worth it?

One hundred percent! It was that and much more! I needed to step away, find myself again and explore new ideas. The response to return and greet the fans with a Hardwell 2.0 version was a wild emotional rollercoaster which I am still riding and loving.

A decade after EDM rooted itself in the music circuit, it is thriving like never before, including in India. How do you feel performing for Sunburn Arena in Delhi?

I’m super excited to be returning to India. To be a part of this incredible festival that is world-renowned and to come back after so long away, especially after a difficult two years. It’s going to be an insanely good show!

‘Rebels Never Die’ has something for everybody in terms of genre and style. How did it evolve?

It was a journey back to what started my voyage into electronic music. Reconnecting with all the music led me to where I began my journey as an artist. I dug deep into my record and CD collection and spent time exploring my tastes.

Amid your huge body of work, is there any particular production/track that defines your success?

Well, some would say ‘Spaceman’ or ‘Apollo’, but then looking at where I am now others might say ‘I feel like dancing’ or ‘Into the unknown’. I prefer to consider all my music as what defines who I am as an artist.

What is the direction your label Revealed Recordings going to take?

Revealed remains at the core of my work and what I do as an artist. We’ve moved offices, we’ve expanded the team, and we also continue to bring through new talent like Brazilian artist Vinne and push acts like KAAZE, Maddix etc. The label is thriving right now so it’s a very exciting time for us.

Your empathy towards social issues strikes a chord among your fans. Is paying back to society important to you?

Hugely. I think it’s important for society as a whole that we all try to make a change for good in the world. I want to use my profile, my platform, and my position as someone who has had success to put this back into the community, whether locally or internationally, to help for the greater good.

It is significant how the Netherlands produce DJs on a global scale regularly. Can you pinpoint a reason?

I wish I knew the answer to this, but my feeling has always been it is because we have such an incredible community within our dance scene and this helps to inspire and nurture the grassroots talent of the country. I know this was the case for me when I was coming through as a young artist and is also what I have always tried to do with my label Revealed but on a more international level. Create a platform for new artists to thrive.

Could you share your family and musical influences during your growing-up years.

I was lucky to be around a lot of exciting and interesting music growing up. I’m familiar with classics in rock, indie and even genres like classical music. I started playing the piano super early as a child and my parents would encourage this playing by exposing me to music they were into.

Do you follow the Indian music scene? Any collaborations here?

I can’t say I follow it but I’ve been lucky enough to be exposed to it a lot during my time in India and have to say I love it. The music is so captivating. Yeah, I’d be open to doing a cool collaboration in an Indian style

ADVERTISEMENT