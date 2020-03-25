At home with music

Sharing playlists, recommending albums, digging out old vinyl records and compact discs, and exploring online platforms have obviously increased around the world, with many people locked at home following the corona virus outbreak.

In India, like in many other regions, one also saw many musicians recording directly from home and streaming online.

Exploring the spectrum

The music community has been badly hit by the developments, with concerts being cancelled, recording schedules going haywire and organisers working from home. Still, a few attempts were made to transport music through the online medium. Exploring different genres, I found some interesting work in Hindustani classical music, Carnatic music, solo independent musicians and DJ sets. Since these styles require a minimum number of people, it was relatively easy, unlike a rock band or even a film music orchestra.

Artists United, an initiative by sarod player Abhishek Borkar and art lover Shripad Bhalerao, organised a daily festival of classical music and dance. The artistes would record from home, and though some were hindered because they couldn't get a tabla and harmonium player to travel for the recital, put up some fantastic performances, relayed live on Facebook.In the few days leading up to Tuesday March 24, one saw some good vocal performances by Gulamfarid Vohra, who sang raag Maru Bihag, Anuratn Rai on Ahir Bhairav and Nat Bhairav, Meenal Mategaonkar on Multani and Pooja Athavale Bakre on Sawani. Violinist Sunita Bhuyan was joined on keyboards by her son Ronojit Bhuyan, and Sachin Patwardhan played raag Shree on the Spanish veena, an adaptation of the electric guitar.

Closer connect

One hasn't seen many of these musicians and dancers at major music festivals. As such, this was a wonderful opportunity to reach out to their core audience. Besides this festival, other known musicians relayed live on Facebook and Instagram. These included ghazal singer Gayatri Asokan, Sufi singer Sonam Kalra and tabla exponent Anuradha Pal.

In Carnatic music, pianist Anil Srinivasan organised the Janatha Curfew Online Festival on March 22. Like the Artists United event, this one saw some enormous young talent. There were also some established names like veena exponent Jayanthi Kumaresh, vocalist Sikkil Gurucharan and flautist Shashank. I caught Shashank's appearance and he played snippets from various raags from Kirwani and Charukeshi to Dwijawanti and Salaga Bhairavi.

In total contrast to the classical streams, I tuned in to DJ Russell's live sets on Facebook and the app Streo. We're more used to hear him spin some retro pop, rock and Bollywood at Bandra's Door No 1, but on this show he played house music, hip-hop, reggae and smooth jazz, streamed straight from his residence. Really cool stuff.

When I wasn't checking out these live online streams, I went through some interesting new music on the digital platforms. Recommended are pop singer Mandy Moore’s comeback album Silver Landings, electronic producer Cerrone's latest release DNA, some numbers from A.R. Rahman's forthcoming 99 Songs, Bengaluru rock band Thermal And A Quarter's A World Gone Mad and independent singer Osho Jain's EP Wahaan.