Assam’s missionary of culture

Twenty-five years ago, a seven-year-old girl from Assam accompanied her writer-parents to the famed Madras Music Season in Chennai to experience Indian classical music and dance. Twenty days later, as they were returning to their homeland, the little girl questioned her father, “Why don’t we have such festivals in our city where we get to see so many artistes and art forms?” The father didn’t have an answer for a student of standard IV.

“The question remained with me for more than two decades and its answer has been the nine-year-old annual Pragjyoti International Dance Festival,” revealed the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Prativa Award (of Government of India) winner Sattriya dance, scholar and arts activist Anwesa Mahanta who launched the festival that has been ranked as one of the ‘ten major dance festivals of India’ by one of India’s major news magazines.

The first of its kind for the northeast, the festival was named after Pragjyotispur, the capital of ancient Kingdom of Kamarupa. “Though I was too young to host an annual international dance event, I strongly felt then that it was need of the hour for our region. Apart from the occasional festivals brought to the northeast by the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi, we didn’t have any regular festival of dance. Moreover, for years disruption of peace in the region, northeast was mistaken as a land of violence and few preferred to explore our rich and varied cultural canvas. Thus, as a dancer, I attempted to reverse the trend through a dance festival. I wished to invite my dancer friends to my homeland to experience the exclusive beauty and cultural diversity of our region,” she explained.

While Guwahati has been the regular venue of the event, Anwesa, through her KALPA cultural society, has taken it to other heritage sites of the region like Siva Dol, Kaziranga, Mahabhairav temple, Madan Kamdev, Aswaklanta temple and Kamakhya temple in an attempt to highlight the heritage and cultural tourism potentials. Major educational institutions including IIT, Guwahati have also been the co-hosts of the festival that aims at reaching out to the youth to groom them as future connoisseurs and patrons of the arts. The interaction sessions and lecture demonstrations by the visiting artistes at the educational institutions have been a major attraction of this annual festival.

In the past nine years, artistes from USA, UK, Germany, Russia, Japan, Ukraine, Poland, Bangladesh, France, Nepal and from various parts of India have joined the festival that also highlights arts and artistes of the northeast. Lesser-known arts traditions of the region like Ojapali, Dhepadhulia, Bordhol, Mukha Bhaona, Aji Lamu and Bharigan have been presented through this international platform alongside all the eight Indian classical dance forms. The recently concluded ninth edition of the event featured Balinese dances from Indonesia.

Belonging to the Vaisnava monastery of Assam, known as Sattra, and being the only child of her prominent parents – erudite scholar in the field of cultural history of Assam Professor Pradip Jyoti Mahanta and writer-television porgramme producer Minati Choudhury - Anwesa took to dance at a very tender age as the duck takes to water under the watchful eyes of Sattriya maestro Bayanacharya Ghanakanta Bora, recipient of the Sangeet Natal Akademi award and Padma Shri as well. How easy has it been for a creative artiste and emerging scholar like her to be a festival organiser? “Dance for me is a larger metaphor to perceive things and that’s why I took up projects that beget me varied ways of understanding dance. It takes a lot of time, more efforts, tensions and I really question, at times, why am I doing this? But at the end of the day, I feel, I have had new ways of self-learning through the vivid ways of perceiving dance apart from serving dance and the cultural needs of my homeland,” she signed off.