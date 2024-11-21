Artists celebrate maestro Salil Chowdhury on his 100th anniversary

Artists in West Bengal celebrated the centennial of Salil Chowdhury, whose body of works spans across various genres of Indian music, in an event organised to fete the maestro’s opus.

The concert was a confluence of melodies composed by the late composer. From Bengali classics to Hindi film songs, the stage and the audience were graced by many iconic compositions from the past, including songs and poetry which have shaped the cultural landscape of Bengal and beyond.

The event was organised by Bengali musical duo Sourendro-Soumyajit and the Techno India Group. Artists like Iman Chakraborty, Ujjaini Mukherjee, Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury, Lagnajita Chakraborty, Dohar, Parambrata Chatterjee, Durnibar Saha, and Saikat Biswas performed at the event.

Iconic songs like Runner, Na Jeo Na, O Sajna, and many more were revisited at the event by the many artists present at the event.

The event was inaugurated by young and aspiring musicians where the concert showcased the beauty of his works, reimagined for a modern audience.

Vocalist Soumyajit, one of the organisers of the event, said that the event is their humble offering for the maestro. He said, “It is very hard to restrict a legend like Salil Chowdhury in any one form of art. This is our way of understanding many forms of works that he had over the course of his musical journey.”

Actor and performer Parambrata Chattopadhyay who recited one of the most celebrated poems written by Salil Chowdhury also shared his thoughts about the legend. He said, “He always tried to speak about the times and problems we live in through his works. Along with being a great composer, he was also a great lyricist and poet. His art was mindful of socio-political issues and that were evident through his compositions. I will recite one of his poems.”

“As we mark his 100th year, this concert was not just a tribute to his immense contributions but a reminder of the timeless power of his melodies to connect people across time and space,” Professor Manoshi Roychowdhury, co-Chairperson, Techno India Group said.

