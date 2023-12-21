December 21, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

It is a tradition for musicians worldwide to release new compositions, adding cheer and melody to the festive season. We have picked three artistes, each with distinctive styles, who have contributed to the diverse musical landscape of the festive season. Checkout international icon Cher’s ‘DJ Play a Christmas Song’‘, Rohan Solomon’s ‘It’s Christmas’ and Piya Podder’s ‘Always Christmas with you’.

Annual tradition

It is an annual commitment for singer-songwriter and producer Rohan Solomon. A festive video release is a yearly tradition that this Grammy-nominated artiste has been following, and this year has been no different. The release of ‘It’s Christmas’ on December 4, 2023, is a special moment for the artiste, which also marks his 20 years in the industry.

The audio release in 2021 of ‘It’s Christmas’ performed well, debuting in the TOP 30 and peaking at the number five position on global radio charts. Achieving such recognition on the radio charts is a significant accomplishment for any artiste, especially when it becomes a brave attempt to release a Christmas track, which is considered difficult and risky.

The video It’s Christmas paints a beautiful picture of the mood, capturing the essence of the holiday season with lights, a warm bonfire, and the joy of gathering with friends and family. The rack creates a heartwarming and intimate experience, making it a perfect addition to the holiday playlist.

The former frontman for the Delhi-based Alt-Rock outfit Cyanide, Rohan’s evolution as a singer-songwriter and producer, as showcased in his orchestral-pop album Strung Out To Dry in October, reflects his artistic growth and versatility.

Ballad for the season

‘Always Christmas With You’ marks the first official release of a Christmas song by the New York-based and Delhi-NCR-bred singer and songwriter Piya Podder. The song’s genesis was originally a love ballad, says the singer-songwriter, who found herself immersed in the creative process in December; it organically evolved into a Christmas song. The central theme revolves around the idea that being with someone you love mirrors the warmth and joy experienced during Christmas, says the singer.

On weaving various elements associated with Christmas and the holiday season into her song, Piya says, “The lyrics paint a vivid picture of wrapped presents beneath a tree, the soft glow of Christmas lights, the sweetness of candy, the sound of bells, the resonance of carols, and the chill of winter nights. The goal was to transport the audience into a Christmas ambience while connecting these visuals with the presence of a loved one.”

From an instrumentalisation perspective, the producer, Barun Sinha, and Piya tried to keep the guitar lo-fi to help create a warm atmosphere that can resonate with Christmas.

‘Always Christmas With You’ is available on various streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music; the song is yet to drop on YouTube.

Cher’s spreads cheer

Pop icon Cher continues to make music history, securing her seventh consecutive decade with a No. 1 hit on the Billboard charts with a Christmas release. The latest track, ‘DJ Play a Christmas Song’, has climbed from the third position to claim the top spot on December 2.

This festive hit serves as the lead single from Cher’s inaugural holiday album, aptly titled Christmas.

Considered the most popular song after ‘All I want for Christmas’, ‘DJ Play a Christmas Song’ is contemporary, modern and can be played in a night club or in your living room during this season.

