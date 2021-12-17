Around the city

17 December 2021 17:35 IST

Watch the play Main tumhe phir miloongi at Ranga Shankara on December 18 at 7.30 pm. Written by Salim Arif, the play is part of celebrating his work.

The play is about Amrita Pritam, who always took a back seat to Amrita, the writer. Her life and times come alive in this portion from her biography, letters to Imroz, poems and short stories. It will be performed by Salim Arif and Lubna Salim.

Gudamba, will also be staged at Ranga Shankara on December 19 at 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. Written by Javed Siddiqi and directed by Salim Arif, Gudamba is a monologue performed by Lubna Salim.

Visit bookmyshow.com for tickets.

***

National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru (NGMA) and Bangalore Little Theatre (BLT) present Courtyard Theatre: an introduction and Unveiling of Books: Volume 4,5,6.

The event will be held on December 19 at 4.30 pm at NGMA. Call 22342338 for details.

***

Unwind this weekend with food and live music at the R Bar, at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel. The menu offers you a range of cocktails and food while you can listen to DJs sing live. The event is on December 17 at 7 pm onwards.

***

KFC has introduced the December Fest, which offers dishes such as hot and crispy chicken and chicken strips. The fest will be on till January 4.

***