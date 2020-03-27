Armaan Malik featured on Times Square billboard for his English single

Well known film playback singer Armaan Malik, 24, had released his first English single titled ‘Control’ on March 20. According to a statement, he has now become the first Indian singer-songwriter to be featured on the Times Square Billboard in New York City for his latest English debut, ‘Control’, promoted by Spotify.

‘Control’ also rose up to the #1 track on iTunes in India. The singer states that the track is an attempt to describe the push and pull feeling of being trapped in a controlling relationship and the confusion it can lead to. The song is inspired by relationships the singer-songwriter has seen around him. ‘Control’ was recorded in Los Angeles with music producer Wayne Wilkins, who has worked with Beyoncé and Natasha Bedingfield.

Overwhelmed by the response to his first single, Armaan says, “It’s a huge honour for an Indian artist to be on a Times Square billboard. I’ve always wanted to take India to the world with my music and this is like a dream come true. This wouldn’t have been possible without my amazing team, family, and my fans who encourage me with their endless love and support.”

In the last seven years, Armaan has sung more than 150 songs in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and a number of Indian languages. Recently, Armaan decided to focus on independent music, alongside film music. For the single, he collaborated with Arista Records (Sony Music Global).