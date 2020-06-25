Arjun Kanungo and Sonal Chauhan team up for new music video, ‘Fursat hai aaj bhi’

25 June 2020 15:44 IST

‘Fursat hai aaj bhi’ was filmed on an iPhone and directed remotely

Singer and songwriter Arjun Kanungo’s new romantic single ‘Fursat hai aaj bhi’, unveiled on VYRL Originals, features actor Sonal Chauhan. According to a statement, the song has been entirely filmed on an iPhone, remotely directed by Keyur Shah. The video traces the journey of a couple in different phases of a relationship.

Arjun Kanungo lends the pop-ballad written by Mayur Puri, and incorporates a mix of western and Indian percussion.

Says Arjun, “This is a ballad of love, longing and separation. Given the current scenario, we thought it would be ideal to showcase the struggles of a relationship in real-time, and how despite all odds the journey is still beautiful. This song has been extremely compelling for me to work on as we had to do everything entirely by ourselves and was quite an experience given this lockdown. I’m really happy I got a chance to collaborate with Sonal again.”

‘Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi’ is available on all leading music streaming platforms.