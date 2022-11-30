November 30, 2022 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

Apple Music has revealed its complete list of year-end charts that spotlights the year’s top songs, top Shazams, top fitness songs, and so on from across the globe.

Stay, a collaboration between The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber finished first place among the Top Songs of the year, after managing to be at the top of Daily Top 100: Global for over 51 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, hip-hop continued to lead the Top Songs chart, accounting for 32 of the top 100 songs of the year. It was followed by pop, with 23 songs on the chart, and R&B/soul, with 11 songs. Latin came in fourth, with eight songs, followed by J-pop, with six.

In the Indian context, Excuses by AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill took the top spot on the Top 10 Songs chart. Arijit Singh and Dhillon were the top two artists of the year. Dhillon’s Hidden Gems was the Top Album of the year

Further, Apple has also launched a new replay feature that lets users discover their top songs, top albums, top artists, top genres, and more. Superfans can even discover whether they are in the top 100 listeners of their favourite artist or genre. Listeners can continue checking Replay until December 31 to see if their listening patterns evolve before the start of 2023, and once the new year begins, keep listening on Apple Music to explore and share new 2023 insights each week.

India Top Charts

Top 10 Songs

Excuses - Intense, AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill Desires - AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill Pasoori - Ali Sethi, Shae Gill Insane - AP Dhillon, Shinda Kahlon, Gminxr, Gurinder Gill Ranjha - B. Praak, Jasleen Royal Spaceship - AP Dhillon, Shinda Kahlon, Gminxr Bijlee Bijlee - Harrdy Sandhu Tere Te - AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill Kesariya (From “Brahmastra”) - Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit Singh, Pritam Doobey (From “Gehraiyaan”) - Lothika, OAFF, Savera, Kausar Munir

Top 10 Artists

Arijit Singh AP Dhillon Pritam Gurinder Gill Sidhu Moose Wala A.R. Rahman Anirudh Ravichander The Weeknd Diljit Dosanjh Gminxr

Top 10 Albums

Hidden Gems - EP - AP Dhillon Moosetape - Sidhu Moose Wala MoonChild Era - Diljit Dosanjh Kabir Singh (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Vishal Mishra, Akhil Sachdeva, Mithoon, Sachet-Parampara, Amaal Mallik Shershaah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Vikram Montrose, Tanishk Bagchi, B. Praak, Jasleen Royal, Javed Mohsin Starboy - The Weeknd Not by Chance - AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill, Money Musik Harry’s House - Harry Styles Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Pritam Rockstar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - A. R. Rahman