Apoorva Krishna’s releases her new album

11 March 2021 18:51 IST

‘Intuition’ brought out by the young violinist is an eight-track fusion album

Young and upcoming violinist Apoorva Krishna, known for her fusion music, has released an eight-track album, ‘Intuition,’ which includes her recent composition ‘Merging Parallels,’ a Carnatic thillana that integrates Western harmony into melody and is introduced by Grammy winner guitarist John McLaughlin.

Apoorva Krishna's eight track album 'Intuition'

“The album showcases how pure music can speak of exclusivity and inclusivity while simultaneously playing together to generate harmonious music,” says the violinist.

Other singles by Apoorva, which make up the album are Ragamaya, Transcend, Blossom, Timeless, Inner Voice (Waltz and Indian Classical), Valencia (Flamenco, Rock and Indian Classical), and Tinky Winky (Jazz fusion and Indian Classical).

Stint at Berklee

Trained in Carnatic music by Anuradha Sridhar, violin maestro Lalgudi Jayaraman’s niece, for over 15 years, Apoorva Krishna was the first Indian to win the prestigious Young Artist Grant by Tarisio Trust, London, in 2017. Her Masters and Fellowship at Berklee College of Music exposed her to various genres of world music.

Apoorva’s stint at Berklee gave her the opportunity to interact with global artistes with a variety of musical ideas, learn from and collaborate with them, thus making her versatile and creative. In 2019, she rolled out her project ‘Sanyog’ with concerts in Mumbai, Kochi, Bengaluru, etc. The same year she performed the Shakti fusion masterpiece ‘Lotus Feet’ along with legends Ustad Zakir Hussain and John McLaughlin.

Young violinist Apoorva Krishna

Apoorva collaborated with singer Shankar Mahadevan for her original composition ‘Ragamaya’ and with Grammy nominee William Cepeda for ‘Transcend,’ a Latin Jazz and Indian Classical fusion. Her single ‘Blossom’, incorporating jazz and Indian classical ideas, was released in 2020. Her foray into various genres of world music has come together in ‘Intuition’, released a few days ago.

