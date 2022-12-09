Anoushka Shankar talks about Between Us and her India tour

December 09, 2022 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

Come December 16 and it will be 10 years since the country had a rude awakening about the safety and security of its women. On her first tour to India since the pandemic, artiste Anoushka Shankar will be presenting a lot of her new work and in particular, work that pays homage to countless women around the world who are victims of violence. “I’ll be performing in several cities including Bangalore with a new band and some new music. One of the new songs I will release while I’m in India is titled, ‘In Her Name’. It comes out on December 16, the 10th anniversary of the incident,” says Anoushka.

Anoushka says the song is inspired by her original version of the song, ‘In Jyoti’s Name,’ composed shortly after the incident.

“This not only marks 10 years but perhaps to broaden the lens outwards, I’ve called it ‘In Her Name’. It’s in everyone’s name — a decade later, we’re not necessarily in a better place around the world when it comes to violence against women. The song features new words written by poet Nikita Gill.”

Talking about the new material she will be performing during the Anoushka Shankar Project - India Tour, the artiste says it is not interlinked with Between Us, her most recent album which was released in October this year. “This is a different show that I’ll be playing in two parts. While the first part will be about ‘In Her Name,’ in the second I’ll be playing some music from Between Us as well as a lot of other music reinterpreted differently and put together, especially for this tour.”

She will be accompanied by clarinettist Arun Ghosh, Carnatic percussionist Pirashanna Thevarajah, drummer Sarathy Korwar and upright bassist Tom Farmer. “We will be opening each show with a piece of mine called ‘Variations’ which I have never played in India before; Bangalore will be its India premiere,” says Anoushka.

English electronic artist and songwriter Gold Panda is a part of Anoushka’s India tour, too. “An interesting piece of music which we wrote together will be in the show — we were commissioned to write this piece, referencing my father’s work. We have used samples, recordings, ideas and concepts of my father’s from over the years and reinterpreted them into a new piece of music. That’s not something I’ve done before and I’m looking forward to sharing it with people.”

Between Us is a live album of a special concert Anoushka performed with the Metropole Orkest from the Netherlands and musician Manu Delago. “This music is largely from across albums over the years, apart from one previously unreleased song. At the centre of it is musician Manu Delago, one of my dearest collaborators. Our instruments are quite special together; you see that featured in our performances in this album,” says the sitarist.

Manu Delago is a composer, percussionist and Austrian Hang player based out of London. He was an integral part of Anoushka’s Land of Gold (2016) album, having earlier worked with her on Traces of You (2013).

‘In Her Name’, the highlight of Anoushka’s tour will also see a performance by Bharatanatyam dancer Mythili Prakash supported by artwork curated by artist-activist Shilo Shiv Suleman.

Anoushka starts her India tour from Bengaluru on December 11, followed by a concert in Mumbai on December 16 and Delhi on December 18. Tickets available on bookmyshow.com

Grammy Whammy! Anoushka has been nominated for two Grammy’s this year — Best Global Music Performance category for Udhero Na, her collaboration with multi-instrumentalist and singer Arooj Aftab and Best Global Music Album category for Between Us along with collaborators Metropole Orkest, Jules Buckley and Manu Delago. Anoushka Shankar is the first Indian female musician to receive two nominations in a single night; the only other Indian musicians to be similarly honoured were A.R. Rahman (2010) and Zubin Mehta (multiple years). This is not Anoushka’s first brush with the Grammys. She was the first Indian woman ever nominated and the youngest-ever nominee in the World Music category for her album Live At Carnegie Hall in 2002. In 2005, she became the first musician of Indian origin to perform at the ceremony and then went on to present in 2016. She also performed at the 2021 Grammys. The 65th edition of the Grammy Awards will be hosted on February 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

