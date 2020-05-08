Ankur Tewari on composing for the web show ‘REJCTX2’

The musical thriller web show REJCTX2 is about to stream soon on Zee5, and composer-singer Ankur Tewari has opened up on the process of creating its songs. “The idea was to compose catchy songs that are easily hummable, while retaining a feel that they are made in dorm rooms and not in a professional hi-tech studio. The music resonates with the eight kids in the show. We wanted the songs to be an extension to the characters they play in the show,” said Ankur, referring to the show’s young protagonists.

“The music and the lyrics had to be for the young and by the young. So we decided to collaborate with students from a music school, to write sketches of melodies and words. We then ended up polishing the rough edges retaining the raw ideas that these students brought in,” he added.

Directed by Goldie Behl, the second season stars Esha Gupta, Sumeet Vyas, Masi Wali, Anisha Victor, Saadhika Syal, Ayush Khurana, Ridhi Khakhar and Prabhneet Singh.

REJCTX2 is a teen musical thriller and a coming-of-age story that revolves around the lives of seven Indian students studying in The Jefferson World School.