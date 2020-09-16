All about Ankith Gupta’s ‘7500’, a track that features 14 languages

How this 16-year-old Chennai musician put together his dream project

To what extent would you go for a seven-minute song? Chennai-based Ankith Gupta did what most musicians would not; spend 7,500 hours putting it together.

The hip-hop artist, who is currently studying in Class XII at Sishya, is ready with a multi-language song titled ‘7500’, denoting the time he worked on it, spread across nine months. Based on the theme that music has no language, the song, which released on Wednesday on all leading musical platforms and on YouTube, covers 14 languages and has already bagged the certificate for a ‘song composed by an individual in maximum languages’ from the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records.

The song is the result of Ankith’s quest for artistes across the world to collaborate with. He narrowed in on 12 musicians, whose work he really liked. “When I looked at the names, it suddenly stuck me: ‘Why not use all of these 12 singers in a single song and make them sing in their native language?’”

That question lingered and helped him conceive ‘7500’, featuring 14 languages including English, Arabic, Malayalam, German, Hindi, Bangla, Italian, Kannada, Swedish, Spanish, Tamil, Nepali, Jamaican, and Telugu.

But the song would not have shaped the way it has now, had it not been for the pandemic, says Ankith. “Though the idea was conceived in November last year, I had little time to devote to it, due to my regular school activities. Lockdown gave me that time.”

Ankith has worked with international artistes like VAR!N, Almukhtar, Swat, Obeka, Loud Silence (Hindi and Bangla), Ilon (Italian and Jamaican), Yaaru, Filip Winther, Young S.C.O, King Sinister, Lay G and BFAB on this track. “I had to coordinate with all these artists across various time zones to communicate and execute. Though the song’s framework was ready, access to studios and recording theatres for these artists was a huge challenge in the last few months.”

Ankith’s interest in music was born when his father bought an iPad mini when he was 12. “I was always on the app, Garage Band, and trying out something musical,” he recalls. Later, to give himself a break from the academic rigours, he experimented on the FL Studio software to create new beats and rhythms.

Ankith has been a hip-hop convert from the time he heard ‘Lollipop’ by Lil Wayne. “My main influences are international producers like Kanye West, Metro Boomin, Murda Beatz, DJ Khaled and Dr. Dre,” he says. Closer home, he regards AR Rahman and Hip-Hop Tamizha as musicians he looks up to. “My ambition is to showcase India on the hip-hop field,” says Ankith, who has 30 singles and EPs on music platforms and is planning a monthly release henceforth.