Anitha Shaiq on her journey with music

Anitha Shaiq is a multi-tasker when it comes to music. She is a Sufi singer, lyricist, composer and playback singer. She is also a sought-after name at Bollywood music shows. In fact, it is after sharing the stage with Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam at a Bollywood music event in Bahrain on October 26 that she will be rendering Sufi music at the ongoing Soorya festival on Saturday (October 27).

Balancing act

Balancing these roles is not difficult because you take it one at a time, says the 30-year-old who hails from Thiruvananthapuram. “Music is a part of me. My mother, Sirajunnisa Begum, is a music teacher. Growing up, I dreamt of becoming a music teacher and I did work as a teacher at Cotton Hill HSS for a few months,” she says.

Trained by musicians such as K Omanakutty, the late MG Radhakrishnan, Kumara Kerala Varma and Perumbavur G Ravindranath, Anitha was a familiar face in the youth festival circuit while in school and college. “Apart from music competitions, I participated in mimicry, monoact, drama, dance... My mother used to encourage me to participate in all these events without any hesitation,” she says.

She debuted as a playback singer with the peppy number ‘O maama maama Chanda maama’ in the Mohanlal-starrer Rock n’ Roll, composed by Vidyasagar. Today her portfolio reads songs in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi and Arabic and albums in languages such as Rajasthani Braj, Dogiri, Swahili and Sanskrit.

On the Sufi track

Sufi came into the picture when she couldn’t satisfy the musician in her. “As I enjoy composing songs, be it in Malayalam, Urdu or Hindi, I recorded my own album, Satrangee. I took the lyrics of Mirabai, Mirza Ghalib, Amir Khusrow, Bulleh Shah and the like and composed them in a new way. The album brought me various platforms to present Sufi music. The first opportunity in Kerala was given by Soorya and this is my fifth year at the fete,” she says.

Her flair for Urdu comes from her lineage. She explains that her forefathers migrated from Hyderabad to the erstwhile state of Travancore during the reign of Marthanda Varma. To learn more about Sufi music she started travelling across the country. “I wanted to explore the inner meaning of the poetry, which is mostly written in Punjabi and Sindhi. So I went to Punjab and Chandigarh to interact with the Sufis there. It was not easy to locate the Sufi musicians. Some were not forthcoming. Language was a barrier as well. But this has been an ongoing process for the last seven years or so. I learnt the language and read books,” she says.

Sufi music is something that purges one of all negativity, she says. “It makes you a better person, it keeps you calm and happy,” she adds. At her performances, especially in Kerala, she makes it a point to explain the meaning of the compositions to the audience.

Married to Asish, a scenarist, Anitha is now based in Mumbai to concentrate on her career. “I have done pretty much everything on my wish list. Now all I want is to take my compositions to more and more people,” she concludes.

On record

Anitha composed for Lenin Rajendran’s movie Pinpe Nadappaval in the portmanteau film, Crossroads. She is now working on a qawwali track for an upcoming Malayalam film. She wrote, composed and acted in the music video for the IPL team of Kochi Tuskers. She has crooned in films such as Parunthu, Minnamminnikoottam, 2 Harihar Nagar, In Ghost House Inn, Ain and Matchbox