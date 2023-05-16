Anita Rangaswamy releases a music video celebrating mothers

May 16, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

Anitha Rangaswamy dons many hats — lyricist, composer and freelance professional voice-over artist (primarily FM Radio ads). She earlier released a single, ‘Ellu Hogilla Nee Ellu Hogilla Appu’, as a tribute to the late Power star Puneeth Rajkumar. Now she is back with another song and video, ‘Endigu Saladu Ninna Preethi Amma’, released on Anand Audio YouTube channel.

Since its release over the weekend, the song has garnered over 80,000 views. “The response has been wonderful,” says Anitha. “The song does not mention Mother’s Day specifically, nor is it dedicated to one mother, but is an ode to all mothers across the world and mothers can be celebrated everyday, not just on one specific day.”

Anitha, who lost her mother two years ago, has written the lyrics and composed the music for the song which was sung by Vasuki Vaibhav. The video is directed by Jeevan Calude Dsouza and is produced by Hriday Goswami. “The idea was to bring the beautiful bond between mother and child to the fore. We also wanted to introduce mothers behind celebrities for which we met celebrities and their mothers from Karnataka,” says Anitha.

Anitha and her team visited the homes of celebrities from the world of entertainment to shoot their bits and put the video together.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video includes Diganth, Samyukta Hornad, Vasuki Vaibhav, Anu Prabhakar, Sudha Rani, Shruti Hariharan and Padmaja Rao. “‘Endigu Saladu Ninna Preethi Amma’ is a sweet medley of Kannada industry’s popular stars depicting the priceless bond with their mothers.”

ADVERTISEMENT