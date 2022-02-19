Anirudh Roy says there is ample scope to perform even in a song

Shilpa Anandraj February 19, 2022 13:09 IST

The Bengaluru-based boy, features in the music video of the song, ‘Katra Katra’, which has been shot in Sikkim and Darjeeling

Aniruddh Roy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru boy Aniruddh Roy is on cloud nine. Zee music bought his video and released the song on their platform on February 18. The actor jcannot stop smiling thanks to wthe positive feedback the video has been getting. Titled ‘Katra Katra’, the song, says dthe actor is an “incomplete anecdote. It portrays the lives of thee people whose journey and love life get entangled.” The video, shot extensively in Sikkim and Darjeeling is directed by Nishar Khan and features Jasleen Kaur and Abhiraj Gupta too. The lyrics are penned by Partha Das and the song is sung by Ashoke Singh. The video album cover | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement “Nishar and I had worked together for a short film, Confessions of Men, a few years ago. He had shared the concept of the video with me.” Before Aniruddh got on board, Nishar collaborated with his virtual platform, Greennote Films. “We were all about connecting talents and people,” explains Aniruddh, who has also acted in a crime series M auka e Vardat, hosted by Mona Singh and plays a cameo in Rakshit Shetty’s 7 77 Charlie. “Being a part of a music video was new to me. I learnt the scope of acting through a song, which has all the elements and commercial aspects of music.”



