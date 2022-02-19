Anirudh Roy says there is ample scope to perform even in a song
The Bengaluru-based boy, features in the music video of the song, ‘Katra Katra’, which has been shot in Sikkim and Darjeeling
Bengaluru boy Aniruddh Roy is on cloud nine. Zee music bought his video and released the song on their platform on February 18. The actor jcannot stop smiling thanks to wthe positive feedback the video has been getting.
Titled ‘Katra Katra’, the song, says dthe actor is an “incomplete anecdote. It portrays the lives of thee people whose journey and love life get entangled.” The video, shot extensively in Sikkim and Darjeeling is directed by Nishar Khan and features Jasleen Kaur and Abhiraj Gupta too. The lyrics are penned by Partha Das and the song is sung by Ashoke Singh.
“Nishar and I had worked together for a short film, Confessions of Men, a few years ago. He had shared the concept of the video with me.” Before Aniruddh got on board, Nishar collaborated with his virtual platform, Greennote Films. “We were all about connecting talents and people,” explains Aniruddh, who has also acted in a crime series M auka e Vardat, hosted by Mona Singh and plays a cameo in Rakshit Shetty’s 7 77 Charlie.
“Being a part of a music video was new to me. I learnt the scope of acting through a song, which has all the elements and commercial aspects of music.”
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.