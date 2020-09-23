A virtual Dasarapada celebration

Bengaluru

23 September 2020 18:49 IST

Theatre artiste Srinivasa Kappana and film actor TS Nagabharana join hands with singer Pusthakam Ramaa for a musical programme

Sangeetha Sambhrama and Yatiraj Mata are organising an evening dedicated to Dasarapada. The virtual event, called Dasaravavani Nirantara, will be held on September 24, evening at 5 pm.

The event is the brain child of singer Pusthakam Ramaa. “When COVID-19 hit and all of us were cooped up in our homes, I started teaching Dasara songs online,” Ramaa says. “The classes were conducted through a website, Pure Prayer. We had regular music classes in Hindi and Marathi. We started on July 25 and have covered a lot. We have 60 singers, who were taught 68 songs in 60 days. The grand finale is on September 24.”

Ramaa has trained under Namgamani Srinath and RK Srikantan. She has won several awards for her contribution to music including Sangeetha Nrithya Academy’s Karnataka Kalashree Award and the Lifetime achievement award from JEEVA Foundation. She is also actively involved in Sangeetha Sambhrama and conducts international music and dance festivals, besides teaching students all across the globe through Skype.

The September 24 event will see Kannada film and theatre personalities such as TS Nagabharana and Srinivasa Kappanna share the stage with Vidya Bhushan and Nagmani Srinath.

Dasavani, Dasa literature and its importance are some of the topics that will be covered at the event. You can log in to the live event on PurePrayer FB page.