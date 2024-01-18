An evening of Mozart, courtesy Bangalore School of Music

January 18, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

The Bangalore School of Music will be presenting Mozart’s The Requiem, in association with Evolve Back Resorts, at Chowdaiah Memorial Hall. The Requiem is a choral masterpiece composed by Mozart in 1791, though it remained unfinished at the time of his death in December that year.

A requiem is any music that accompanies the final mass for the deceased and this particular piece by the legendary composer was written for a mixed vocal choir and orchestra.

“The Requiem reflects the many aspects of death in all its terrifying glory with dramatic parts interspersed with more soothing ones,” says Jonas Olsson, who will be conducting the choir. “For us, it was a natural choice as it is one of works that a choir with any sense of pride should perform.”

Joining the Bangalore School of Music on this musical endeavour are two chamber musicians from Europe — Grammy Award winning pianist Bengt Forsberg and conductor Maria Forsström.

According to Jonas, The Requiem is an “accessible” piece of music for both the audience and the choir. “You can relate to it emotionally even if you don’t have any prior musical background. This is music that speaks more to your heart than to your brain, So for us, that was an important factor in the choice of music.”

Audiences will witness a 45-member choir together with a 20-member orchestra, led by Bengt and Maria. “It is quite rare to do projects of this scale in Bangalore, since Western classical music is not promoted or supported enough. I am thrilled we will be able to pull this off and the audience can expect something quite unique,” says Jonas adding, ”I hope they leave the auditorium having been transported by our music for a brief moment in time.”

Preparations for this concert have been underway since September with Bengt and Maria joining the choir and orchestra two weeks ago. “Bengt and Maria have presented this piece many times; after their arrival we have been working on polishing our performance together.”

Apart from The Requiem, Bengt will also be performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto Number 12 in A Major with the BSM Chamber Orchestra — another piece that is not commonly presented, says Jonas.

The BSM string orchestra led by Ananth Kamat, choirs Cappella Bangalore and The Bangalore Men with conductor Jonas Olsson, Bengt Forsberg and Maria Forsström with the musicians of The Bangalore School of Music and soloists Payal John, Vinaya Vinod Kumar, Benson Chacko and Nivedh Jayanth, will present The Requiem.

On January 19 from 7.30-9 pm at Chowdiah Memorial Hall. Tickets starting from ₹299-₹999 are available on insider.in

