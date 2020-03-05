An album called ‘Sa’

Three years ago, Carnatic vocalist Sushma Somasekharan began feeling a bit restless. So she made a demo tape, exploring her voice in a non-Carnatic context in an attempt to connect more with her loved ones, not all of whom could relate to Carnatic music. Soon, one track turned into four and now, as Sushma’s first EP, or Extended Play Record, ‘Sa’ launches, it’s turned her into much more than just the voice.

“After finishing the first track, I realised how interested I was in the creative process: the intention of the songs, the choice of instruments and the ‘voice’ in the context of each piece, and how to bring those elements together with my other musical influences to create, something,” she explains.

She launches the EP, available on all digital platforms and on CD, at Chennai’s new performance venue, Offbeat, on March 8. The event is presented by Silkworm Boutique.

“’Sa’ is the first note of the Indian solfège, and it’s the first note I identify while listening to any melody or genre. I’m always searching for the ‘Sa,’ so in this metaphoric way, this EP signifies my being rooted in Carnatic music while venturing into other spheres as well,” she says.

The EP has her collaborating with fellow artistes and close friends — vocalist Aditya Prakash, mridangist Sumesh Narayanan, sound engineer Aditya Srinivasan and others. She says it simply wouldn’t have been possible without them.

“Aditya Prakash was there to constantly remind me of the values of self-inquisition, learning, discipline and practice throughout the production of this EP. Mt Aditya has mixed and mastered three of the four tracks, and his honest feedback has made all the difference,” she smiles.

Also featuring close friend and mridangist Praveen Sparsh, who’s produced one of the tracks, along with the U.K.-based sarod artiste Soumik Datta, violinist Shreya Devnath and musician Susha Raja, the EP also tells Sushma’s artistic evolution over the last decade.

While the already released single ‘SaMaGa’ plays within the ambit of Carnatic music and finds its footing in the varisais of Carnatic music, the other tracks titled ‘Mollika,’ ‘Vitthoba,’ and ‘Parame,’ involve lyrical aspects and a variety of instrumentation and arrangement that she hopes will make the EP accessible to listeners outside the Carnatic music realm.

Sushma’s hopes to focus her next project on environment.

“I have a scrapbook with all the different sounds, experiences, travels and videos that make me think about nature’s stories. I’d love to turn that into an album and possibly even a live show. But every endeavour of mine will centre around my pursuit of Carnatic music, from challenging it to finding ways to further my own understanding of it,” says Sushma as she gears up for the EP launch performance that also features Aditya Prakash (vocals), Sumesh Narayanan (percussion), Sayee Rakshith (violin), MT Aditya Srinivasan (tabla) and David Abinandan (guitar).

Sushma Somasekharan presents ‘Sa,’ at Offbeat Music Ventures, R.A. Puram, Chennai on March 8 (5 p.m.).