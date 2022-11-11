Amit Trivedi to perform live in Bengaluru

The singer and his passion | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

If you have watched films such as Wake Up Sid, Dev D, Manmarziyan or Secret Superstar, and enjoyed the songs or the background score, you sure will be familiar with his name. Songs including ’Iktara’ and ‘Nachdi Phira’ had all the ingredients to become a ear worm. Closer home, we saw his mastery in the Kannada film, Butterfly, directed by Ramesh Aravind.

The man behind these songs, Amit Trivedi, will perform live in Bengaluru on November 13 at 8.30 pm as part of the first edition of SteppinOut Carnival. The two-day carnival begins on November 12 and will be held at Jayamahal Palace.

The singer-composer is all praise for Ramesh Aravind. “ Queen was being remade in all four South Indian languages. Ramesh Aravind was directing the Kannada version, Butterfly. It was a dream come true for me to work with him. I also got to listen to some very interesting life experiences of his journey in the industry.”

Amit. who won the best music director award for Queen, is now looking forward to working more in Kannada films. “The success of KGF and Kantara has made the Kannada industry thrive and it has become a pan-India industry”.

Excited about performing live in Bengaluru, Amit says, “I love the energy that a singer shares with his audience when performing live. Bengaluru is one of the best places to perform as the audiences here is the best. They have immense respect for artistes. They value artistes and are open to various genres.”

Having worked on jingles, theatre music, background scrore (BGS), composing and singing (playback and live shows), Amit feels background scores are the toughest. ”You have fun in all the other genres of music. The challenge in BGS telling story through music. Sure, a film has a story going on screen, but the score helps the audience feel and connect with the emotion. It tells you where the mood on screen is happy, sad and so on.”

Known for his work in films such as Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl, Bulbbul, Mission Mangal, Amit does not stick to one genre. “My work covers a wide range and does comes across as versatile. Every genre is special in its own way,” says the singer, who is currently training in Western classical music.

On songs becoming an anthem, Amit says, a song is an important marketing tool. “In a film, it helps in taking the story forward and connects emotions, but outside the film, it needs to create a buzz so people know about the film. Good music and songs also draws an audience to a theatre to a certain extent.”

Commenting that he does not feel pressured to creating one, Amit says, “Not all filmmakers ask for it. There are producers who look for that one song or tune that will become symbolic of the film”.

Amit who has worked in Malayalam and Telugu films, says, crossing borders has posed no challenges as has a universal language. “Since I understand the language of music, composing music in a new language becomes easy”.

Digital media has a role in popularising songs and music, Amit says. “It makes every form music accessible to all. People listen to songs that were unheard of before. However, the short trends on virtual platforms, have made people get used to a short format and they tend to get bored with a longer or a detailed format. In life everything comes with its advantages and disadvantages.”

Carnival bytes

The two-day fest will be held on November 12 and 13 at Palace Grounds. The first day will feature performances by Rohit Barker, Masala Coffee, Swarathma, and DJ Vishnu. The second day will feature a night market that will showcase artistes such as Ronaldo, Sunny side up, Huyana and Kanya.

