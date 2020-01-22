Amit Trivedi brings an Indradhanush to Chennai

Which Amit Trivedi number reminds you of love — is it ‘Pardesi’ from Dev D, or ‘Pashmina’ from Fitoor? And when you are feeling low, do you play ‘Zinda Hoon Yaar’ from Lootera, or ‘Khari Khari’ from his Coke Studio performance with Kavita Seth and Kutle Khan? At Indradhanush, his upcoming fundraiser concert in Chennai this Saturday, the singer/music director will put the spotlight on human emotions with his repertoire of songs.

True to its name, the performance is inspired by the rainbow. “About 25 years ago, when I was 15, I wrote a song called ‘Indradhanush’, which speaks about the seven colours, equating each with emotions that we as human beings experience. The concert has been created along the same lines, with the songs segregated accordingly,” he says. It débuted in Ahmedabad last January, and took about 18 months to perfect — he credits his team of designers and artists for making it “bigger and better than [he] imagined”. This was followed by a show at the 20th IIFA Awards last September.

In Chennai, the sprawling grounds of YMCA in Nandanam will play host to the riot of colours, as he belts out hits from Udaan, Wake Up Sid, Aisha, English Vinglish, Udta Punjab, Manmarziyaan and more. While Trivedi admits that he is not familiar with Tamil, he says his playlist includes AR Rahman’s early melodies, Santhosh Narayanan’s charmers, and Anirudh’s entertainers. “I’m a huge fan of Chennai — the culture, the musicians, the audience... Language is not a barrier. It is all about the emotion in the music,” he says.

Along the way

Trivedi has been busy on the commercial work front as well, with projects in Telugu, Hindi and Gujarati, among others, slated to release from March. “I’ll be venturing more into my independent music, exploring folk from across the country before looking outward. After all, folk-fusion is my favourite genre,” he says, adding, “It will also be about revisiting my roots, in the quest for earthy, mitti ki awaaz (sounds of the soil). The search is what fascinates me.”

A regular at big ticket shows like Sula Fest and NH7 Weekender, he performed at the inaugural edition of the OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai last November — headliners included singers Katy Perry and Dua Lipa. Top this off with being on Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 List for the third time, clocking in at the 19th place, with earnings of ₹80.73 crore, and he feels these milestones have set the tone for what is to come in the new decade. “I feel great about it, especially because I’m doing something that makes me happy. It is also good to know that musicians/singers are being taken into consideration; I find it a wonderful encouragement of the arts,” he concludes.

Amit Trivedi’s Indradhanush will take place on Saturday, January 25, at the YMCA Grounds at 6 pm. Tickets from ₹999 on in.bookmyshow. Proceeds will go towards RYA Cosmo Elite Foundation’s project, E-bank, which provides free medical equipment for people in need.