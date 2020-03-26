Amit Trivedi announces AT Azaad, his label for independent music

Composer-singer Amit Trivedi has announced the launch of his own music label, AT Azaad, under which he plans to release his independent music. Trivedi, who has been composing for films for the last 13 years and has to his credit films such as Dev D, Udaan, Queen and Mannmarziyaan, said he is looking forward to the new journey.

Through a video message on Twitter, he said, “I’ve been composing music for feature films since 2007. I’ve been creating music for films for 13 years and I totally enjoy and love doing that. However, I have a lot of music inside me which I want to share with you all in a different way.”

He added that he is venturing into an independent world of music and has created his own label called AT Azaad: “I hope you all will continue to show me love and support that you have been doing so far. Looking forward to this journey,” he added.

In another tweet that followed, the composer unveiled the logo of AT Azaad.