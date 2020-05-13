Hindi cinema Music

Amaal Mallik records with Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra for Saina Nehwal biopic

During lockdown, music composer Amaal Malik recorded with Macedoninan Symphonic Orchestra for the biopic on badminton player Saina Nehwal

Composer Amaal Mallik has recorded with the Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra during the lockdown, for the Hindi biopic of badminton ace Saina Nehwal. Directed by Amole Gupta, the film titled Saina stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead.

“The Saina Nehwal film’s soundtrack is one of the most prestigious and powerful scores I have worked on. We haven’t done something so beautiful like this before, something so varied, like multi-genre,” said Amaal.

“It’s got Indian melody and lyrics at heart, but the Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra has added another world of dynamics and beauty to the arrangement. It is a fusion of extreme genres, a mix of something new and fresh. Each musician has added such a beautiful vibe. We recorded around 30 strings, 10 brass, and many more on Skype. It is the most fulfilling experience — doing music the live way in such difficult times,” he added.

In the time of social distancing, he said 40 brilliant musicians came together for an orchestra, despite being in their houses for two to three months, to bring this score to life.

“They played so beautifully on the score and songs. I am thankful to everyone associated with the project. It will be a special soundtrack. It has a lot of love and passion and good original music. It was a blessing to be recording with such a prestigious orchestra; a big thank you to my director Amole Gupta, without whom I wouldn’t have been able to visualise such a big sore and grand songs,” said Amaal.

Heaping praise on Amaal, Gupte said: “Amaal is taking the music of Saina to another level, more power to him always.”

