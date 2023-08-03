All things Blues and Metal in Bengaluru’s musical line up this weekend

August 03, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

SlaughterFest

August 5, 6 pm onwards

WL SUPERCLUB, HSR LAYOUT

Tickets: ₹700 via Skillbox, plus ₹500 cover charge at the door

The inaugural edition of SlaughterFest puts together a mammoth lineup of six bands performing at WL Superclub this week. On the bill are Mumbai death metal band Gutslit, Kerala-origin thrash metal act Amorphia, plus city-based heavy acts such as Ksetravid, Among The Signs, As Oceans Flatline, and Traxler.

While Gutslit were recently in the city, a lot has changed since their previous performance. For starters, their rampaging new album, Carnal, is out and they have inducted guitarists Ishwar Hariharan and Aditya Swaminathan as permanent members. The band says in a written statement, “The addition of a twin guitar attack has not only amplified our heaviness to unparalleled levels but has also bestowed upon us an exquisite new hue to incorporate into our forthcoming albums.”

Ishwar, a Bengaluru-based member of the band, mentions that he was always a fan of Gutslit and how everyone has helped him evolve as a songwriter. He adds, “I’ve been living in Bangalore for close to two years now so it’s home for me.”

Aditya Swaminathan, the Pune-based addition to Gutslit, adds that it feels “pretty surreal” to play in one of the country’s biggest metal bands. “The plan was initially just to fill in for a few shows where Ishwar wouldn’t be available. But we soon realised how much bigger the band sounds live as a five-piece, and the rest is history.”

International Blues Day Gala

August 5, 8 pm onwards

FANDOM AT GILLY’S REDEFINED, KORAMANGALA

Tickets: ₹399 via Insider.in, plus ₹499 cover charge at the door

There is a blues takeover at Fandom as part of International Blues Music Day, observed worldwide on August 5. The lineup includes the city’s veteran act, The Chronic Blues Circus, belting out soaring, euphoric blues standards, as well as Chennai-based act, Blues Conscience, adding a tinge of diversity alongside New Delhi’s Guy Velvet and seasoned bluesman Ananth Menon going solo.

For Guy Velvet, the performance marks his debut in the city and comes on the back of just releasing his debut single ‘Set Me Free’ with his band. Bright, energetic and infused with a bit of rock and jazz, Guy Velvet says he has been graciously hosted and curated by The Chronic Blues Circus and event organisers Junket. “I’m super hyped to be a part of this show, the lineup is amazing, the tickets are selling fast and I have something super planned for the evening. The Bangalore audience is wild and I’m going to use that to my advantage,” the Delhi-based artist says.

Spectral Decay presents Stress//Test 3

August 6, 5:30 pm onwards

FANDOM AT GILLY’S REDEFINED, KORAMANGALA

Tickets: ₹899 via Insider.in, plus ₹499 cover charge at the door

The third edition of ongoing music event series Stress//Test might be repeating an artist or two, but it is for good reason. Mumbai post-hardcore band Pacifist make their return to Bengaluru (and the Spectral Decay event series) around the same time that they will release a new single ‘The Bridge Between Us’, while stoner rock duo Diarchy are performing on home ground after six months.

Another big pull remains local doom band Djinn & Miskatonic launching their thundering new EP Paleo and a total change of tempo comes courtesy of a rare reunion gig by self-proclaimed “gory death/grind” band Gorified. Timed with the availability of their guitarist and co-founder Ganesh BS being back in India after moving abroad, Gorified’s current lineup is completed by vocalist Charles F. Rozario, drummer Karthik Jayaprakash and bassist Faizan. Formed in 2004, Gorified have been torchbearers when it comes to underground extreme metal in the city and even in India.

Rozario says, “This will be an exclusive show this year, though we did get couple of gigs and had to cancel. We plan to play more gigs and tour in the future.” As gig organizers themselves, the band is all praise for the platform they are getting at Stress//Test 3. “Spectral Decay are doing a fantastic job with organising gigs regularly and also help keep the scene active. They have a loyal fan base who attend almost all their gigs,” the vocalist says.

