Alboe’s new EP Love Languages is a multi-lingual exploration of love

June 16, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST

One day, randomly experimenting with the fusion of sounds of Indian classical music and the pulsating beats of Western electronica, Delhi-based music producer Alboe embarked on a sonic adventure that would give birth to his EP, Love Languages. “I was practising my favourite raga, the Malkauns, on the MIDI-keyboard and was struck by the way it sounded and I started tinkering more with sounds and elements,” he says.

The inspiration behind Love Languages stemmed from the idea of self-love that emerged during the pandemic. With people confined to their homes, artists connected with a larger audience through online platforms. The digital realm provided a fertile ground for artists to experiment and showcase their creativity, which led to a surge in new and diverse musical expressions.

It marked the beginnig of a new era for artists, says Alboe (A Little Bit of Everything) aka Vedant Chandra, a Delhi-based electronica producer and Indian classical singer, who has been producing and releasing music since 2020.

Comprising six distinct tracks, Alboe’s EP showcases five singers, each lending their voice in four different languages - Bengali, Punjabi, Hindi and English. The result is an auditory experience formed on a harmonious symphony of emotions and a cohesive collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alboe has lent his voice to four songs - Silhouttes, Can’t Find Your Love, Youniverse, Malx . The album begins with a disco-drenched Bengali track Rokto (Blood) , sung by Prajna. The song ventures to explore the dark side of love. Can’t Find Your Love, sung in English and Hindi, encapsulates the duality of emotions one undergoes after a breakup. Silhouttes, conveysloneliness and introspection, while the Punjabi number Flight portrays the longing of a newly married woman whose husband has gone overseas for work. The fifth song, Youniverse, talks about how one perceives oneself from within is how he will look at the Universe also.

The last song in the EP, Malx, is a poignant tribute to the importance of self-love. It tells the story of a woman who feels lost, reminiscing about the days when dance filled her with life and purpose. Malx, in many ways, is the album’s foundation, cultivating the concept of “romanticizing self-love” and igniting the fusion of electronic and Indian classical music, Alboe says.

The seamless blending of electronic beats with the soul-stirring melodies of Indian classical music has become a trend in recent times, with renowned singers including A R Rahman and Arijit Singh incorporating fusion into their songs.

Alboe’s EP explores love’s various forms and pays homage to the EP format. Positioned between a single and a full-length album, the musical collection delves into the multifaceted nature of love and its influence on our lives.

While each track stands out for its uniqueness, they come together seamlessly, achieving the common objective—songs that are destined for the dance floor.

(Love Languages is available across all streaming platforms)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.