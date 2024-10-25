GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alan Walker's WalkerWorld Tour is officially the highest-selling tour by a global artist in India

The month-long tour, which spanned across nine major cities, attracted over 160,000 fans, cementing the EDM artist's immense popularity in the country

Published - October 25, 2024 10:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Alan Walker’s highly anticipated WalkerWorld Tour, hosted by Sunburn, has made history as the highest-selling international tour in India. The month-long tour, which spanned across nine major cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi NCR, attracted over 160,000 fans, cementing Walker’s immense popularity in the country.

Alan Walker interview: Iconic Norwegian DJ reflects on his return to India for Sunburn’s Walkerworld Tour 2024

The Norwegian DJ and music producer captivated audiences with two-hour performances, blending his classic hits like “Faded” and “Alone” with newer tracks from WalkerWorld such as “Heart Over Mind” and “Spectre 2.0.” He further charmed Indian fans by incorporating local hits, creating a fusion of global and Indian sounds.

The tour also featured a star-studded lineup with surprise appearances from Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, celebrated music composer Pritam, singer Guru Randhawa, as well as the iconic Shillong Chamber Choir.

Cigarettes After Sex interview: In conversation with Greg Gonzalez ahead of their ‘X’s’ tour in India

Setting yet another milestone, Walker also made history in Bangalore by becoming the first international artist to incorporate a drone light show into his concert. A fleet of 500 drones created a mesmerising spectacle, marking India’s first-ever EDM concert with a fully integrated drone performance.

