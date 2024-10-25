Alan Walker’s WalkerWorld Tour is officially the highest-selling tour by a global artist in India

Alan Walker’s highly anticipated WalkerWorld Tour, hosted by Sunburn, has made history as the highest-selling international tour in India. The month-long tour, which spanned across nine major cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi NCR, attracted over 160,000 fans, cementing Walker’s immense popularity in the country.

The Norwegian DJ and music producer captivated audiences with two-hour performances, blending his classic hits like “Faded” and “Alone” with newer tracks from WalkerWorld such as “Heart Over Mind” and “Spectre 2.0.” He further charmed Indian fans by incorporating local hits, creating a fusion of global and Indian sounds.

We met in 2019 -and in 2 days, we're releasing a banger together🎵 Excited to show you 'Children of the Sun'! Should we perform it together during the #Walkerworld Tour that starts on Friday? 😏 pic.twitter.com/SyA8Qgnoj9 — Alan Walker (@IAmAlanWalker) September 25, 2024

The tour also featured a star-studded lineup with surprise appearances from Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, celebrated music composer Pritam, singer Guru Randhawa, as well as the iconic Shillong Chamber Choir.

Setting yet another milestone, Walker also made history in Bangalore by becoming the first international artist to incorporate a drone light show into his concert. A fleet of 500 drones created a mesmerising spectacle, marking India’s first-ever EDM concert with a fully integrated drone performance.