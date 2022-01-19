Akull’s ‘Yaad Na Aaye’ tells tales of heartbreak

The music video starring the singer and Angel Rai was released recently

The video opens with a musical evening at a nightclub. As the audience waits for a ‘love story with a twist’, singer Akull Tandon, in chinos and a formal shirt, croons ‘Yaad Na Aaye Mujhe Yaad Na Aaye.’ In his latest track, launched on the VYRL Originals official YouTube channel, singer/producer Akull delivers a nostalgic number. For the Mihir Gulati -directed music video that stars Angel Rai, Akull has also composed the song and shares the credits for its lyrics with MellowD and Dhruv Yogi.

Akull | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

‘Yaad Na Aaye’ is close to Akull’s heart not just because it marks a shift from romance to heartbreak , but also because of his new look and strikingly different music . “It was fun shooting with Angel for this track and everyone has been raving about our chemistry on screen,” adds Akull.

Making a debut with VYRL Originals, Angel Rai shares her experience, “I have enjoyed Akull’s music and grooved to his songs in the past. I am happy to be a part of ‘Yaad Na Aaye.’

Commerce graduate Akull shifted from Delhi to Mumbai to make a mark in the music industry. His career began with producing music for commercials and TV shows. He served up varied versions of Bollywood covers and qawwalis before he got a break four years ago with “Laal Bindi”, a breezy love song with a mix of Hindi, Punjabi and English lyrics.

Akull and Angel Rai | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Tracks such as ‘Daaru Peekay Nachna”, “I Love You” and “Laal Chunariya” that followed Laal Bindi struck a chord with indie music lovers. Harrdy Sandhu, Aastha Gill, MellowD, Shalmali Kholgade, Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar are some of his collaborators.

His film journey took off when he arranged music for the title song of Mohit Suri’s Malang, which was composed and sung by Ved Sharma. Now the singer hopes the song telling a tale of heartbreak will win his fans.