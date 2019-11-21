Akkarai Sisters: Showcase of virtuosity

Akkarai sisters S. Subhalakshmi and S. Sornalata transmitted lyrical rasanubhava to a huge audience at the Mahakavi Kalidas Auditorium, Mulund West, in a duet violin concert, hosted by Mulund Fine Arts Society (MFAS).

“Being trained and practising singers we find it easy to communicate and quite often we sing along,” says Subhalakshmi.

It was a last minute replacement of Abhishek Raghuram’s vocal concert, announced earlier. “Abhishek had to cancel his concert due to indisposition and we were fortunate to arrange the concert of Akkarai sisters.” N. Rajgopal, President of MFAS, thanked the sisters for accepting the invitation at a very short notice.

The sisters opened the concert with a brisk Ata tala Varnam ‘Nera Nammiti’ in ragam Kanada. Seemingly effortless rendition of four speeds in the varnam set the pace of the concert. “Being Kanda sashti, we wish to present ‘Ketta Varam Taruvan,’ on Murugan, composed by our grandfather Suchindram S.P. Sivasubramaniam,” announced Subhalakshmi and the sisters presented the pancha ganaragamalika (Naatai, Gowla, Aarabhi, Varali, Sri) in Aadi talam. Subhalakshmi sang it while sister Sornalatha played along. It was structured like ‘Bhavayami Raghuramam’ of Swati Tirunaal, with chittaiswaram after each charanam.

Detailed alapana

“After the fifth charanam in Sri Ragam, the final chittaswaram has all five ragams. The raga mudra is seamlessly incorporated.” Sornalatha played solo ‘Ninnu Jeppa Karanamemi,’ Patnam Subramanya Iyer compositon in Mandari, Aadi talam. ‘Amba Kamakshi,’ the Bhairavi Swarajathi, Misra Chapu, with in-depth alapana was highly comforting followed by Tyagaraja composition ‘Palintuvo’ in ragam Kantamani. Both were expeditions of excellence.

The RTP in Charukesi could be termed as a comprehensive mission, soaking the listeners in elation. They sang the pallavi ‘Sada varam arulvaay’ accosting ‘Azhaga Muruga Shanmuga Vadivela’ highlighting lyrical beauty through voice and violin. Rhythmic support by N.C. Bharadwaj on mridangam and G. Guruprasanna on ganjira enhanced the appeal of the concert.

The spirited tempo extended to the thani. The popular ‘Theeradha vilayattu pillai’ in ragamalika was neatly rendered. The Lalgudi thillana in Sindubhairavi was yet another apt choice for Kanda Sashti, that segued smoothly into ‘Piravi alai aatrinil, Tirupppugazh’ in the same ragam.

The sisters with their versatility, well-matched frequencies, immense bow control, spontaneity and artistic nuances, made for a fulfilling concert experience.