Aiming for a long shelf life

From “Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” in “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” to” Tu Chalto Toh” in “Qarib Qarib Single”, Papon has created a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry. Beyond Bollywood, he is known for bringing the freshness of Assamese folk to independent music. The use atmospheric soundscapes in his music is noteworthy. “I am blessed to be from a region where nature plays an important part in shaping our understanding of art. My dad was an exponent of folk music and I understood the essence of folk through him when I was young. That is why I can re-imagine it to create new stuff,” says Papon, who is one of the sought after artists in this season’s “MTV Unplugged”.

Excerpts -

How do platforms like “MTV Unplugged” gives singers to experiment with already existing songs?

It give us a chance to experiment through the use of interesting mix of cross cultural musical traditions. “Unplugged” is basically chipping down a song and recreate those songs with acoustic instruments. It actually gives musicians a chance to re-imagine and redesign in a very interesting way. It also acquaints music enthusiasts to know about the creation of music.

How does your own training in Assamese folk music help you in creating music? Does it lead to fusion?

I don't think all the time about bringing my own folk music into the music I make. I have done a lot in my early days and that is why people know me for that. I have incorporated a mix of global sounds which brings something unheard and fresh to the world.

I don't want to give a philosophy behind it but we are born fused and we are a country of diverse traditions. The world is interwoven and there are no boundaries now. No one can produce pure music.

Though your career spans more than two decades, you don't often sing in Bollywood

There is no music industry in India and that is why singers have to rely on the film industry which is making music for films and not promoting independent music. That is why we don't have music stars and there is a dearth of independent music in India. For me, I think that is my destiny that I have been chosen to do less. I think if you have a few good songs, you have a long shelf life. You don't always need to be over exposed to become relevant.

From rock in “Jiyein Kyun” to hints of ghazal in “Moh Moh ke Dhaage”, you have sung songs in a number of genres. Do you think of a genre before singing?

Not really. I decide according to arrangement and melody. I try to be diverse and I imbibe different kinds of styles in myself. I am rock, I am folk but I can be ghazal too. I just want to have a connect with the song and all that flows as the composition proceeds.

In an era of electronic music, how melodies where there is an emphasis on voice of the artist, can coexist?

Electronic music can be minimal or it can be over used also. The more important thing is melody, which can be possible in electronic music too. In a good melody in which arrangements can be done electronically, a singer gets a chance to sing and add value to it. It is like a journey where composition is the one which propels it and voice fuels it.

All kinds of music go hand in hand and will coexist. If you are in a club, you don’t want good voice but beats that can engage you. It depends on when and where are you listening to it.