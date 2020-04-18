Aditya Narayan: ‘Main dooba rahoon’ music video is a six-year-old dream

Singer Aditya Narayan, who has come out with his own track ‘Main dooba rahoon’, says the more he promotes his independent music the more he realises how difficult it is to make a breakthrough: “It’s really difficult to make independent music. My heart goes out to all independent musicians, who are not known by a large chunk of people. For me it has been a lot easier because I have been working for a long time and people know me. Everything costs money and an aspiring musician obviously doesn’t have a lot of it,” he says.

Aditya recalled the days when he was an aspiring musician and his songs in the film Ram-Leela had released and did really well.

The singer said he did not sit back after that; he looked for more opportunities which did not materialise: “That’s when I decided to create music for myself. I formed my own band — A-Team.”

He said that his latest release ‘Main Dooba Rahoon’ is actually a six-year-old song, “We made this in 2014 just after I finished Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and I formed my band. I could always imagine a beach video because the song was ‘Main Dooba Rahun’. But it required a high budget. Soon I got offers from TV and took it up; one needs to earn money.”

After hosting many television shows, Aditya said he finally saved money to make a music video for ‘Main Dooba Rahoon’, which has currently garnered over seven million views on YouTube in just five days of its release.

“I realised that I have enough money to fuel my dreams, make a few music videos and market it. Last year, I went to Maldives and shot two music videos there. But ‘Main Dooba Rahoon’ was my priority video. It is a long six-year-old dream coming true for me,” he said.

Aditya shared that all proceeds of the songs go to charity, for the PM-Cares fund to fight against COVID-19.