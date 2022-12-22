Adithyanarayanan’s bhava-laden rendition

December 22, 2022 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

No art form stirs the human emotions as deeply as music does. Adithyanarayanan succeeded in portraying different rasas through four compositions during his recent concert at Brahma Gana Sabha.

He commenced with the very first composition of Dikshitar, ‘Sri nathadi guruguho’, in Mayamalavagowla, which is usually the first raga a music student is taught. The unhurried pace in which he handled the song brought out Dikshitar’s bhakti bhava to Subramanya of Tiruttani. This rasa was pronounced in the niraval at ‘Maya sabalita brahma rupo’. The kalpanaswaras were at the madhyama kala sahityam, ‘Mayamalavagowladi desa’. Kamalakiran Vinjamuri, the youngster on the violin, offered a matured response during the kalpanaswaras.

Adithya is a student of Suguna Varadachari and T.M. Krishna, while Kamalakiran is a student of A. Kanyakumari.

The very first phrase of Harikamboji raga alapana brought out the raga’s essence. The elucidation was like pure gold, totally unalloyed. Kamalakiran also excelled in conveying the raga bhava in its entirety. In ‘Chani thodi theve’, Tyagaraja portrays the viraha rasa, the agony of separation. He asks his inner mind to fetch Rama so that he can enjoy his company for a long time. The spiralling kalpanaswaras at the pallavi brought out a combination of viraha and bhakti rasas elegantly.

Just as in Harikamboji, the opening phrase of Brindavana Saranga depicted the raga swaroopa in its entirety. Kamalakiran responded by bringing out the bhakti rasa in the raga. Adithya did not disappoint his rasikas (including me), in offering one of Diskhitar’s magnum opus ‘Soundararaajam aashraye’, traversing from the lower to the higher octave with ease. One could not escape being mesmerised by the vilamba kala rendering of this keertana by Adithya and Kamalakiran, who brought out the harmonious blend of poignancy and devotion in the kriti.

After a breezy rendering of Tyagaraja’s ‘Marubalka’ in Sriranjani, Adithya presented a twirling tanam in Kalyani as a prelude to Dikshitar’s ‘Kamalambam bhajare’. The niraval was at ‘Kamalapura sadanaam mridu gadanam’, and paved way for Rohit Prasad’s (student of Mumbai-based T.S. Nandakumar) thani.

Adithya concluded the evening concert with the Ragamalika ‘Parama karunarasa nidhim’ on Sai Baba and ‘Karunarasa poorna sudhaapthe’ on Paramacharya in Yamuna Kalyani, the former composed by and the latter, tuned by R.K. Shriram Kumar.