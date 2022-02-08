How Abhijeet Kain is empowered to educate through Reels

Content creator Abhijeet Kain from Lucknow uses popular Bollywood music from the 90s to make his PSA-style short videos

Regulars on Instagram would have shared Abhijeet Kain’s Reel more than once. Especially during Lockdown 2.0 and 2.1. Videos of him doing a lip sync to Bollywood music, while educating and entertaining social media regulars on physical distancing, right mask usage, other COVID-19 safety protocols and vaccination were shared by many of his 917k Insta followers. Apart from his regular videos, ones, Abhijeet has also made some videos on the Omicron variant.

The 26-year-old content creator from Lucknow says, “My Instagram becoming what it is now, is a lockdown miracle. I call myself an extroverted introvert; so I’m very selectively social., but when I started creating content I felt as though a new part of me was acting in front of the camera. I’m grateful my audience was so kind and encouraging; that kept me going.”

A degree holder in animation and acting, Abhijeet, who was popular on TikTok before it was banned in India, would like to be known as an artist more than an actor.

Considering how apt is his choice of music to go with the situation he discusses on Reels, one assumes he’s a die-hard Bollywood fan. But he is not. He explains, “My content has always been based on music, I am not so much a Bollywood movies fan as much as I am a fan of Bollywood music. The COVID-19 safety videos I’ve made are more of public service announcements (PSA). I wish for the audience to relate to my content but at the same time learn something from it.”

Being resourceful

Talking about the characters he plays, Abhijeet uses a T-shirt for hair when portraying a female role and he says it was the audience who made him stick to it after he tried it once. “When I initially started creating content, I wanted to be able to play more characters but it was becoming increasingly difficult to do so without props. Once I started using this t-shirt, my audience loved it so much that it became a staple. I have started to use wigs now but yet, the T-shirt has a separate fan base,” he laughs.

He shoots all his videos from a single spot at his home in Lucknow. The reason being, “it is about good lighting but it’s also about familiarity, it brings continuity to the page. I’ve just very recently started experimenting with my content and I hope my audience enjoys watching it as much as I have enjoyed creating it.”