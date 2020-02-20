Stage of novelty

Flautist Nagaraju and his wife Mani with Tanikella Bharani

20 February 2020 11:33 IST

Composed by flautist Nagaraju, Aata Gadara Shiva showcases around 50 artistes in a symphonic style

A good piece of music can impact us in various ways: we feel calm or energised, invigorated or peaceful, and transported to a different time and space.

A unique musical symphony to be held this weekend promises such an experience with a blend of music and rhythm to create a mood that blends spirituality with nostalgia. Aata Gadara Shiva, a unique show created and composed by flautist Nagaraju Talluri, showcases a multitude of artistes under one stage. Incidentally, the show is scheduled to be held on the eve of Mahashivarathri. Aata Gadara Shiva is actually a well-known anthology of 108 verses written by film and literary personality Tanikella Bharani. Popular in literary and music circles, it has been performed in different ways at several programmes / concerts. This event however takes Aata Gadara Shiva to the next level.

What to expect

It features a mammoth gathering of artistes comprising the who’s who of the music field. From percussion wizard Sivamani on the drums, Nagaraju on flute and bassist Mohini Dey, to violinists from Chennai and 12 singers, the cast promise a spectacular evening.

The stage backdrop has been designed by set designer Ashok (who designed sets for Indra and Varudu films). The show is anchored by actor Sai Kumar and Mani Nagaraju, and will begin with Bharani’s introduction of the book.

It all started when Nagaraju was discussing the music he had composed for Gangavataranam, another anthology of verses by Bharani, with the writer, when the duo decided to present Aata Gadara...in a different format. Several months of planning followed.

Nagaraju’s wife and singer Mani shares how it was a challenge to create a symphony for the anthology. She says, “Since the verses are in similar rhythm, it is tough to bring in novelty. But one cannot sing it in a same style. He (Nagaraju) composed tunes in such a way that it is devotional yet in a symphonic style; it sounds contemporary too.”

The timing of the show — the eve of Maha Shivaratri — is just a happy coincidence, says Mani. “In fact, the event first planned for January 5, but there were too many events clashing on that day. Since we wanted it to be a unique musical experience, we rescheduled it.”

Mani says, “The audience can look forward to a musical stage with soulful sounds. Most group shows are film-based. We rarely have shows where a different kind of music is in focus. We have made sure the music doesn’t lose its authentic devotional touch even as it creates the joy of symphony music.”

(Aata Gadara Shiva will be held at Shilpakala Vedika on February 20 from 6 30 pm onwards. Tickets on bookmyshow. 9949700611)