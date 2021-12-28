Celebrate life with ‘Dhoondein Sitaare’

28 December 2021 15:37 IST

The song is a collaboration between Aastha Gill and King

Dhoondein Sitaarein has been a step forward in singer/songwriter Aastha Gill and MTV Hustle artiste King’s musical journey. The duo’s latest collaboration was released on Hyundai Spotlight, a platform for emerging artists across India. The track is a fun number and keeps the hearts young and adventurous, say the singers.

“Dhoondein Sitaare is from our heart to yours. The track is about setting yourself free and reaching for the stars, so it will resonate with everyone at an emotional level, ” says Aastha Gill.

The lyrics are about appreciating life and living it to the fullest; an emotion that has been especially important during the pandemic. Says Aastha, “I believe appreciating and celebrating every moment is important during all times, not just the pandemic. We are a resilient race and see a bright side even during challenges. This optimistic attitude leads us out of a tough situation.”

Aastha is not new to collaborations. Having worked with rapper Badshah (“I think Badshah bhaiyya and me are God-sent for each other”) for ‘DJ Waley babu’ and ‘Paani paani’, Aastha believes this musical connect is a key to great art. “Collaborations are a great way to bring musicians of different sensibilities and fan base to come together on the same platform and create magic,” she says.

The year 2021 also saw Aastha experience work on the small screen with the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Happy to explore her adventurous side, she says, “Khatron ke Khiladi was an exhilarating experience with the adventure and the best crew ever. I have a few more friends in life after the show.”

King’s mantra in song

The brief that artiste King (known for ‘Tu Dekh Le’ track) got from the team at Universal Music India — to write lyrics and compose a new song — put him at ease. “They gave me the freedom to go with my heart. Writing ‘Dhoondein Sitaare’ was fun as the song on celebrating life is also my mantra in life,” he says.

Recalling his experience of collaborating with Aastha Gill, King says, “Aastha is a star in her own right.Her energy and excitement for life and art is unparalleled. I have seen the hard work she puts behind what she does and I respect it. The experience has been fantastic.”

Speaking about the current independent music scene, he says, “We are living in the best of times; the way the universe has opened up for artists and creators beyond borders is phenomenal. We are on our way to achieving global unity and explore opportunities to collaborate.”

His hope and wish for 2022: Stay safe, be responsible and live life.