A vintage spread

Upholding the musical values of the GNB school, Trichur V.Ramachandran was at his best during a concert organised by Meenakshi Sundararajan Fine Arts at KRS Auditorium. He once again proved his virtuosity and the audience responded with delight. It was pleasing to see college students attending as well as managing the show. I wish more colleges in Chennai follow suit.

The recital highlighted the musical responses of violinist M.A. Sundareswaran that built up a fine collaborative atmosphere.

Trichur Ramachandran began with GNB’s famous Ranjani varnam that was full of vintage grace.

The singer’s repertoire comprised timeless pieces. For instance, ‘Saraseeruha’ (Nata) with brisk swaraprasthara set the tone for the evening. It led to more elaborate kritis.

The singer etched a neat Bilahari before the kriti ‘Ekadantam Bhajeham.’ With niraval on ‘Kailasa natham kumaram karthigeya manoharam,’ it was time for quicksilver repartees in swaraprasthara.

Another favourite followed after a compact Anandabhairavi raga alapana. The kriti was Periyasami Thooran's ‘Samagana priye’ (Anandabhairavi).

The audience greatly appreciated the Dikshitar kriti ‘Thyagarajaya namaste’ in Begada that came up next. The artiste then rendered a vigorous Suddhadhanyasi raga alapana and ‘Sri Hari Vallabhe,’ bringing alive composer Vasudevachar’s musical aesthetics.

Ramachandran’s swaraprasthara was replete with bhava to which violinist M.A. Sundareswaran’s reply came in equally inspired phrasing. Before the central piece, Tyagaraja's ‘Ethavunara,’ the veteran vocalist posited Kalyani raga, revelling in intricate tara sthayi sancharas.

At the end of the kriti, deeply meditative kalpanaswara enriched the atmosphere before Ramachandran rendered fast-paced swaras.

GNB's ‘Ninnu pogada tarama’ (Kuntalavarali), an evocative ragamalika slokam, and ‘Muralidhara’ (Maund) completed the line up. Mridangist R. Ramesh provided adequate support but his thani was a tad aggressive.