How Tamil cinema used songs to create political awareness

When the matinee idol MG Ramachandran sang ‘Yemmattraathe’ song in Adimai Penn (1969), it was not construed as a harmless song sung by his character but a direct attack against the then establishment. This was a time when politically-charged songs were at the forefront in Tamil cinema music, almost mimicking the political happenings of the State in an effort to create awareness among Tamil people.

This multidimensional nature of activism that was evident in Tamil film music has now been made into a seven-part video series. Unlike any other industry, Tamil film music has always been political, says filmmaker and writer K Hariharan, who has put together an expansive list of politically-charged songs right from the 1950s, highlighting what it stood for.

“The Dravidian movement came into place to give Tamil people a new identity. And that was reflected in Tamil film songs,” says Hariharan, who has collaborated with music producer-analyst Subasree Thanikachalam, considered a “walking encyclopedia of Tamil songs”. They will be in conversation during the finale concert of ‘Activism in Tamil cinema’, slated to take place at Goethe-Institut on August 26.

The video series is divided into seven key areas of activism: social and political problems, power of Tamil language, working class problems, concerns of women and children, preserving the environment, urban developers and citizens, and activism in disguise.

“In some of these films, you find a deep love for the Tamil language, be it ‘Senthamizh Nadenum Pothinile’ or ‘Thamizhukkum Amuthendru Per’,” he adds.

The space that political songs once had in Tamil cinema has come down, Hariharan believes. “Not just the political nature but in movies like Annamalai or Baashsha, we had songs celebrating and revering working class professions,” he says.

Ultimately, the series hopes to peel the various layers of the songs and messaging to understand activism in Tamil cinema better. “Activism does not always mean expressing anger. It is to keep you motivated and feel for the Tamil cause. Activism is far more cultural,” says Hariharan.

