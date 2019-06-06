A symphony to save the planet

As part of Environment Day celebrations, an 8-minute long, 12-part Climatrix Symphony — an anthem for the planet, and a multinational, multi-cultural production for climate action, was released by the Planet Symphony Orchestra (PSO) on Wednesday.

Artists from several countries including many Grammy and other international awardees, as well as students of different genres of music including Classical, Jazz, Carnatic, Hindustani, African, South American, film and folk have performed in the symphony using an array of over 50 instruments.

Chitravina N. Ravikiran, initiator of the PSO Movement, said the PSO was a symphony of people for the planet more than merely a symphony of artists for music. “This recording is our unified voice in artistic solidarity with billions all over the world, including millions of students who have been deeply anguished by the Climate Change Crisis,” he said.

The PSO aimed to broadcast science using art. It is planning a series of events for the environment in various parts of the world in collaboration with cultural and corporate houses and environmental NGOs that bring scientists, artists, business and social leaders on the same platform.

Green initiatives

The orchestra called for stepping up green initiatives, bringing down greenhouse gas emissions, investing in research and implementation of climate solutions, reduction in use of plastics and other non-sustainable products by consumer and airline industries and support of populations most vulnerable to climate change.

U.K.-based percussionist, who has also performed in the production, Pete Lockett said it was an honour to be involved in PSO. “When you think that all these great musicians have spent time to come together in reaction to the realisation that slowly but surely, life and the planet’s environment is under threat; greed and selfishness is forcing existence into the corner and all possible solutions are seemingly ignored because they are deemed as either not cost-effective or not in keeping with the bondage of ever expanding profits. What can we humble musicians of the world do, apart from crying out with music, hoping to enforce some sort of rational change.”

Violinist A. Kanyakumari, who is part of the initiative, said this was a very apt time for musicians and artists to come together for climate. “I think more artists should join the effort. In Carnatic music the ragas have their own power and they could be used for the cause,” she said.

Saxophonist Phil Scraff from Boston, who has lent his notes to the 72 Mela Kartha based symphony, said it was wonderful how so many musicians from different cultures and diverse musical traditions from all over the globe have joined together with one voice.

“We have all participated in recording Ravikiran’s landmark work, Climatrix Symphony. Musicians have come together in solidarity and resolve to bring attention to the urgent issues around climate change. The world is already experiencing so many negative effects of climate change – it’s imperative that we ramp up climate action as quickly as possible to avert extreme consequences,” he said.