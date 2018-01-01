A song sung brilliantly can destroy me, says Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani has been part of the judging panel of The Stage, India’s first and only English singing talent hunt, which completed its third season recently. Dadlani has had an eclectic musical career, as a frontman of rock band Pentagram and one half of the film music-composing duo of Vishal-Shekhar. The singer opens up.

Why has it taken so long for a concept like The Stage to take shape in India?

People tend to run with whatever is working and don’t really stretch themselves in terms of imagination. At the end of the day, it takes people with the ability to make the leap, to realise whether or not something is going to work, and this year, with the advent of public voting in the format, all of us were astounded by the number of people who were responding on a weekly basis. In the first week, we were expecting around 50,000 votes, but we ended up getting around a million.

Also, artists are coming from places like Haryana, Jalandhar. You don’t really know how many out there are listening or are part of the English music scene until you do something like this.

You have judged other talent shows as well. How has The Stage been different?

The first two years, we had no idea how far it was going, or how many people were watching. A show like this is not on the ratings scale. Last year, Vishal-Shekhar went on a US tour, and virtually everyone there was talking about The Stage. I don’t even know how they consumed it, because it is geo-locked. But people abroad are checking it out. We get entry videos from other countries too.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, and Indian Idol are established. But this one — Colors Infinity, the production house, the judges, [host] Shibani Dandekar—all of us feel like we started something special.

Very often, the singers on the show tend to pick familiar songs, from contemporary artistes, legends from the past. But what if he/she chooses a song the judges or the audience may not have heard?

When someone sings an original composition on a show like this, it becomes the property of the channel. It’s not something I would recommend. My personal preference would always be original music. But because of the rights issue, we advice singers to stick to the list that the channel provides. That list is curated between the channel and the record label that owns the rights to all these songs. Performing a song on television is not as much a matter of free will as you might assume. When you’re doing international music, publishing rights are divided all over the world. Coordinating that is not easy. It takes a lot of work and is quite expensive. This is where the channel comes into its own, in terms of making those songs available to perform; it is a task that t akes a lot of dedication and effort. Every season, there is a limited list of 200-300 songs, so it’s not like the artistes or judges have the freedom to recommend whatever they want. But whatever is happening, people are pushing the limits to make it happen and we should be grateful for that.

My whole life has gone towards encouraging people to make more original music. It’s something we, with Pentagram, fought from day one. But this being the mainstream television world, you have to take things one step at a time. We have a limitless world of music in India that is not nearly exposed enough and I hope The Stage is the first step towards making all of it accessible.

What are your thoughts on the way the audience has voted this season?

Thankfully we [judges] had as much clout as the audience had. But there were some really surprising decisions from the audience. There were times when we felt a particular singer was really deserving of praise, but they didn’t get any votes at all, or at times we thought an artist really mucked up but they were saved by the votes from their fans. The audience does vote based on their connection with you, their appreciation for you. It added an element of reality that is really important for every artist because no matter how brilliant you are, unless the audience loves you, you are not going anywhere.

You cannot underestimate the audience. If you’ve seen some of the tweets, the audience has been as technical [in the feedback] if not more, than some of us judges.

Some of the artistes on the show bring with them really interesting background stories, like Jalandhar Massive. As a judge, do you find it challenging to not let emotion or sentiment get in the way, or not go for the ‘emotional vote’, so to speak?

I have sentiment about only one thing in life, and this is the truth even in my personal life. My sentimentality is only for art, and artistic value. Someone singing a song brilliantly can destroy me. But that’s about it. Not very much else can. I’m deeply sensitive to music. I appreciate the struggles of someone who has personal hardship and makes it to a certain level. But for me, it’s what you do with that performance on stage which is your story and that’s the story I am interested in.

Chennai girl Zoe Siddharth’s performance of ‘You were always on my mind’ by Elvis moved you to tears. What was it about that performance that blew you away?

That had so many layers, to tell you the truth. It was one of the songs I grew up singing along to. It is a lifetime of memories associated with that song. Thirdly, she was incredible. What she did with that song was so ethereal, so personal. It was like a multi-pronged attack that broke me down! I still have that on my phone.

You are fairly effusive in your praise but you also give out some tough love..

I don’t have any filters. I don’t see any reason for musicians to have filters for any other musician. There’s no reason to sugar-coat anything or hold back from being effusive. I’m the kind of guy who will stand on my chair and whistle at a great performance. I will also call out someone for shitting all over the song. That’s also the reality of my life.

Would you like to see feedback to become more interactive?

We only have around 40 minutes in each episode. We can talk our heads off the whole day about one performance but it doesn’t work that way. It takes us up to six hours to film each episode. There’s a lot of discussion. It’s not surface level for us. We get into real detail with every single artist. We recommend things for them to do. We have long chats with Jennifer, the vocal coach, on what each singer needs to bring go the show. All of them are accessible to us at all times, and this goes back to even contestants from the first season. I don’t want to use the word ‘mentorship’ because I don’t think they are anything other than equal to us. The friendships are real.

One of the contestants from the latest season said recently that he wouldn’t mind doing mainstream work in music even though he doesn’t fully connect with it. Is it inevitable for any professional musician in India to do mainstream work irrespective?

I don’t think it is inevitable. My upbringing gave me the opportunity to be able to do both, without compromising anything of myself. I grew up listening to all kinds of music, so there was no alienation. My parents allowed me to listen to everything, from Led Zeppelin to the Woodstock albums to Jagjit Singh to Hum Kisise Kum Nahin to disco music, so nobody told me that one is different from the other, or one is good and another bad. As a child, I was a sponge, and all music was magnificent; I was inhaling it all and I’m still like that.

Do you see an era in the near future in India, where a singer can sustain himself entirely by singing in English?

A lot of them do. But you also have to do ad jingles, sessions gigs etc. You can’t close yourself off. There are many who sustain purely by doing indie music. It’s not the most luxurious living, but it all depends on what you want and where you see yourself. For example, an Indian musician, an Indie musician, was asked to do a song in French, and everyone would write about it and say ‘wonderful, he is doing music in France’. But for some reason, Indians don’t feel the same about doing local music, which I find very snobbish. Everyone should open themselves. Music is all about love and inclusiveness and togetherness. If you look at my musical career, all my collaborations have been with people I admire. I’m a rock vocalist and there’s no style that I haven’t tried. I’ve sung in Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Hindi. I take great pride in that. Rahman did a Chinese song and the press went gaga over it and they should. Language should not be a barrier and you should do what you like.

If you’re a musician and truly love your music, whatever your local circumstances are, you adapt to those, so you can live in this ocean of music, and hang with other musicians, spend time in the studio.

Can you tell us a bit about your experience in the Tamil film industry?

I have very little experience with that industry in particular. I’ve experienced singing some Tamil songs with some friends who have been kind enough to allow me that privilege, Anirudh (Ravichander) being the first of them. I’ve done it all in Bombay and they have been kind enough to come here. I know that singing in Tamil is beautiful. I know that they give me better songs to sing melodically than the Hindi guys do, because in the Hindi space, I’m usually given party songs and rock anthems. Many of the Tamil songs I’ve sung are different from my regular style. They use my voice as an instrument and they bring me into new spaces musically.