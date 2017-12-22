Swaranjali Gharana Festival saw some fine performances

As they say, ¨Raga rasoi pagari, kabhi kabhi bandh jaay¨ (It happens very rarely that one gets the feeling of perfection in rendering a raga, preparing a good meal and tying a turban); it was one of those rare occasions when Chhandayan with Bengal Association organised an “Evening of Classical Music” at the Muktadhara auditorium this past week that offered this rare treat of ragas by Pt. Vidyadhar Vyas.

The seasoned vocalist of Paluskar Parampara of Gwalior gharana reached the evening to its climax with his impressive performance. Stating in the beginning that Indian classical music is basically raga sangeet, and every raga has its own personality and temperament, Vyas went on to add, “It depends on how one uses the swaras prescribed in a raga that makes all the difference. At times there are same swaras in quite a few ragas. Take for instance the Komal Nishad and Komal Gandhar that are common in many ragas but it depends on how one uses them in a given context, the ‘swara-lagav’ or implementation of the swara, the swar-sangati or the correlation between the swaras. The chalan or the way they move, etc decipher the difference in illustrating one from the other.”

To prove his point, he concentrated the concert on the use of these two swaras, starting with Raga Nayaki Kanada, the most important raga of Kanada Ang. The traditional bada khayal, ¨ Banara mora byahan aaya…”, set to Vilambit Tilwada tala followed by the Teentala chhota khayal, ¨Lagan mori lagi...¨ , underlined the specific use of the given two swaras: Komal Gandhar and Nishad. They sounded totally different in the next twin ragas Suha-Sughrai where he sang the famous drut Ek-tala bandish, ¨Tu hai Momadshah…”, and the climax was the trivat in raga Adana, ¨Kdan dha, dha dha dha…”, set to drut Teentala. It was a delight to listen to such an insightful concert laced with verve of intellectual approach. Bharat Bhushan Goswami on sarangi and Shailendra Singh on tabla enhanced the beauty by their sensitive accompaniment.

Earlier Vidushi Kamala Shankar played raga Bihag on shankar guitar accompanied on tabla by Samir Chatterjee from New York, who looks after Chhandayan concerts in the U.S. The evening had opened with light classical performance by Indira Mukherjee.

Swaranjali Gharana Festival

Sitarist Subrata De, the founder of Swaranjali; started the Swaranjali Gharana Festival nearly a decade ago presenting sitar concert by his esteemed Guru Pt. Manilal Nag from Bishnupur Gharana. Since then the Swaranjali Gharana Festival has annually presented musicians from different gharanas.

This year the festival opened with the vocal recital by Ravindra Parchure at the Habitat Centre. Initiated with the Gwalior Gharana, he was further groomed under Pt. Arun Kashalkar who is trained in both Gwalior and Agra Gharana. Ravindra, therefore, had the flavour of both the gayakis in his vocal renderings of Shyam Kalyan and Kamod.

Opening his vocal recital with Shyam-Kalyan, he treated it with the detailed Nom-Tom Alap of Dhrupad Ang typical of Agra Gharana before proceeding to the Bada Khayal, ¨Jiyo mora Lal...¨, set to vilambit Tilwada, followed by chhota khayal, ´Aiso tumi jaanat ho...’, in drut Ektala adorned with aakar and sargam Taans. Tabla accompaniment by Pravin Karkare was remarkable for keeping the theka in such a restrained manner, despite fully enjoying the rhythm. Shekhar Ganeshana was there for the harmonium sangat.

The next raga, Kamod, a favourite choice of Gwalior Gharana, was delivered with a medium tempo khayal, ‘Kareem Kartar..’, set to Teentala. The total tunefulness of his vocal renderings and the ease with which he treated the ragas won him the admiration of connoisseurs.

Sveta Hattangdi Kilpadi, trained in thumri dadra under Vidushi Anita Sen and Manju Sundaram, represented Benaras Gharana. A qualified architect from Mumbai University, Sveta has chosen music as profession. She is also taking lessons in khayal gayaki under Pt. Arun Kashalkar.

Sveta opened her recital with a thumri in Mishra Desh, ¨Mora Sainya bulave adh raat...¨, but instead of vilambit deepchandi, she chose to sing it in addha theka. This was followed with a dadra in Kaushik Dhwani and the concluding ¨Sanvariya pyara re...¨ as a tribute to Vidushi Girija Devi. Sveta has a well-groomed voice but her treatment had more of folkish element than the thehraav needed for the Purab Ang gayaki.

Naresh Malhotra

The next evening opened with a vocal recital by Naresh Malhotra, a gifted vocalist of Indore Gharana, associated with the blissful gayaki of Ud. Amir Khan who hailed from Indore. Naresh is the senior-most disciple Pt. Tejpal Singh, himself a direct disciple of Ud. Amir Khan.

Firm grip on nuances

The melodious treatment of his main raga Yaman Kalyan with the leisurely barhat-behlawa of the famous bada khayal, ¨Kajra Kaise daroon...¨, set to vilambit jhoomra, with the Khand-Meru treatment, this gharana is known for and the popular chhota khayal, ¨Aiso sughar sundarva Baalamva….¨ in Teentala, adorned with sargam and aakar taans, got him due applause.

He also presented a medium tempo composition in raga Kalawati, set to Rupak tala of seven beats cycle and a brisk Teentala bandish that proved he has acquired firm grip on the subtleties of Indore gayaki. The two-day festival concluded with the violin recital by Dr. Ranjan Kumar.