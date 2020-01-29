A perfect fit

A melodious number done decades ago now finds a permanent place on the big screen for Raghu Dixit. “All I can say is that 2020 seems lucky as one special song that I had done 25 years ago is finding a niche in (Darling) Krishna’s directorial debut Love Mocktail to be released in theatres on January 31. It’s a soulful special track, as the lyrics and the melody unbelievably match with the storyline and the mood. And we have received unprecedented response from music lovers on social media,” says Raghu Dixit.

Love Mocktail jointly produced by director Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, who also play the lead roles has Amrutha Iyengar as one of the heroines, along with the cast Rachana Inder and Abhilash. Consider the lyrics that is stirring, even poignant as it progresses says Raghu. “Kanna haniyondu kannalle thoogi, Yeke heegondu baara edheyolage” (Even as my tear holds on to my eye, why does it seem to weigh more on my heart) are lyrics written by Raghavendra V Kamath and sung by Raghu. “I am happy the song has found the right space as it will linger in people’s mind even as they leave the theatre,” he adds.

“Kanna haniyondu” is one of Raghu’s initial few tunes composed when he had just started off with the guitar, but never had the opportunity to use it. “I had proposed it to many filmmakers who did not see a connect with their movies earlier. All of a sudden I jumped on the number when Krishna and Milana started telling me the storyline, and discussed on points where song-tracks could be introduced. The song fitted the low-point segment of the film where the protagonist and his girl don’t see their love taking any concrete route. Their dreams seem threatened, links broken. It’s the unrest that brings out their mood in this song,” says Raghu who even loves the soft flute, acoustic guitar and the vocal humming in the background score adding to the emotional drama.

There are six songs and a promotional in the movie, while five are available on YouTube on the Raghu Dixt Music label. “Four songs amongst these are written by Raghavendra, whom I am professionally working with for the last decade. “We have an encouraging working relationship which is casual and yet brimming with abundant criticism amongst us. It makes it richer and beneficial to both. After all, Raghavendra is the same person who made people notice his lyrics for Just Maathmathalli for the number “Munjaane Manjalli,” says Raghu.

People will get to hear my music for the next seven months, says Raghu feeling happy that he is back with a bang after six years of silence in films. He is happy that the year will see seven big-screen releases this year starting with Love Mocktail, followed by Ninna Sanihake which will feature the late Kannada idol Rajkumar’s grand-daughter Dhanya Ramkumar for the first time, along with Suraj Gowda. Orchestra will be the third film with an unusual musical storyline that speaks of the Orchestra culture on Mysuru roads. The commercial flick Garuda will feature Siddarth Mahesh and Srinagara Kitty with Aashika Ranganath and Aindrita Ray. “Three more films are under production, and I shall keep them a surprise,” says Raghu.