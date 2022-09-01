A new music video in support of the ‘Save Ennore Creek’ campaign

A new video, ‘Drums of Resistance’, to be launched tomorrow, highlights a socio- environmental problem

FR Team

Call it activist art or community art, but when a performance looks beyond stage, audience and structure to find a larger purpose of connecting with common people and issues plaguing their life, then it needs to be celebrated.

Justice Rocks, a Chennai-based collective that aims to strengthen the role of artistes as partners in social change, will be releasing a new music video, ‘Drums of Resistance’ or ‘Poratam’. It captures the sounds and sights of the wetlands. It will be launched by director Vetrimaaran on September 3 (6.30 p.m.) at Quest Learning Community, Rukmini Road Extension, Kalakshetra Colony.

According to Vetrimaaran, ‘Poratam’ conveys the real meaning of land, which should not be looked at as just a space for developmental activities. We need to realise there are many people whose lives are closely connected with it. A group of artistes have come together to raise their voice to protect the Ennore creek. They have blended the rhythm of life and instruments that define the culture of the area. A sequel to the ‘Poromboke Paadal’, which T.M. Krishna had sung in 2017, the new video features multiple genres that highlight a socio-environmental problem, often seen as trivial, and hence overlooked.

From the music video, ‘Drums of Resistance’.

People’s tune

‘Poromboke Paadal’ through its popularity had succeeded in getting across to people the meaning of the word ‘poromboke’. “It is not an abuse, but refers to land rich in biodiversity and owned by communities. In the name of development, we cannot rob these communities of their identity, culture and livelihood,” says Nityanand Jayaraman of the Vettiver Collective, which has been spearheading the Save Ennore Creek campaign.

He has also conceived the video, which has been composed by Praveen Sparsh, and directed by Manasvini Boovarahan. Yamini Yagnamurthy is the cinematographer of this musical production.

Ghatam N. Guruprasad, Adyar Silambarasan on the thavil, Friends Kalai Kuzhu on the parai, Praveen Sparsh on the mridangam and Siddharth Venkat on diggeridoo and morsing together raise the beat for a cause. Aishwarya Manivannan with her razor-sharp expressions and powerful Silambattam moves seems to portray the emotions of those affected.

‘Poratam’ artistes will perform live during the launch. Besides, Vetrimaaran will moderate a talk with representatives from communities inhabiting the area, including fisherwomen, farmers and artistes.