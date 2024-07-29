A new course for performing artistes

‘Shikshapurnna’, a one-year diploma course aimed at transforming artistes into efficient teachers, was inaugurated recently on digital platform. The online ceremony was presided over by Natyacharyas V.P. Dhananjayan and Shanta Dhananjayan.

Shikshapurnna, which translates to ‘complete education’, is the latest offering from the Darshan Educational and Charitable Trust in Palakkad, the master franchise of the Indian government’s planning commission established in 1952. The course is designed to provide art teachers with an in-depth understanding of pedagogy, addressing a long-standing gap in the formal teaching methodologies of arts.

Dr. C. P. Unnikrishnan, the visionary behind this initiative, is a human physiologist, trained life sciences teacher, an amateur Kathakali vesham artiste, and Natyashastra pundit. He points out that, “Teaching any subject requires a strong foundation in pedagogy. While we have numerous instructors in various art forms, very few have undergone formal pedagogical training.”

The curriculum, crafted by him, encompasses a wide range of subjects including essentials of pedagogy, body awareness, injury prevention, structured exercise regimens, nutrition, text creation, and performance evaluation. The 72-hour course will be conducted over 48 weekly classes, balancing comprehensive content with flexibility for working artistes.

Shikshapurnna aims to address several challenges in arts education, from suboptimal teaching methods to physical issues observed among trainees. Moreover, it aligns with the growing trend of art-integrated education, preparing artistes for potential interdisciplinary roles in academic settings.

As the arts education landscape evolves, Shikshapurnna plays a crucial role in shaping the next generation of art educators. The course not only promises to enhance teaching quality but also to safeguard the physical well-being of aspiring artistes.

