A new beginning

The HCL Concerts used to remind one the Urdu couplet, “Dard-e-sar ke vaaste kahte hain sandal hai mufeed/ Uska ghisna aur lagana dard-e-sar yeh bhi to hai!” (Agreed that the sandal potion spread on your forehead is helpful for relief from headache but isn’t the preparation of the potion itself is a headache?). Music lovers had the choicest of musicians presented in these concerts but attending the HCL Concerts meant parking your vehicles miles away and wait in long queues to enter the jam-packed venue.

As a reprieve to all these hazards, the HCL Concerts became India’s first virtual classical music concert, aimed to inculcate appreciation of Indian classical performing arts to a much larger audience. Launching the HCL’s inaugural virtual concert at the Shiv Nadar School Noida; Kaushiki Chakraborty and Purbayan Chatterjee sounded overjoyed presenting their solo and duet performances live-streamed on the World Music Day. Kaushiki confessed, “I’m honoured to launch this novel concept of HCL Music App to provide the worldwide audience a platform for listening to Indian classical (Hindustani and Carnatic), Semi classical and folk and fusion music in their own small gadgets with wonderful quality of sound.”

Recital with Nand raga

Purbayan welcomed his global audience by reiterating “Eversince this concert was announced, I’m getting messages from the remotest corners of Canada, from Oakland and New Zealand to name a few. They find it as an amazing opportunity to listen to quality concerts of Indian music coming to them in the cosy comfort of their homes on their tablets, phones, smart TV and what you have!”

Kaushiki seemed a bit confused whether to welcome the audience with a ‘good evening’ or a ‘good morning’, hence she took the neutral way out with a ‘namaskar’ and opened her vibrant vocal recital with raga Nand. The auchar (introductory alaap) first had a leisurely stroll through the notes of the lower octave till the Mandra Shadja then approaching the Gandhar of Madhya, she sketched the whole outline of the raga, covering the Taar saptak and coming back to the tonic to commence the bandish, “Murat Mohan ki ….” set to vilambit Ek-tala. This was followed by the medium tempo composition “Chalo aao, sab gavo…” adorned correspondingly with alaap barhat to crystal clear sargam and aakar taans. While adhering to the profound training under her guru and father Pt. Ajoy Chakrabarty, Kaushiki also tried to find her own space in the framework of the bandishes composed by her guru, concluding with a traditional Teentala composition “Payal mori baaje…..” with cascading taans mirrored in the harmonium of Ajay Joglekar with resounding repartees on tabla by Ojas Adya.

Elaborating the raga

Opening his scintillating sitar recital with raga Desh, Purbayan Chatterjee Introducing his tabla accompanist Ojas Adhya in superlatives, he opened with a short and sweet alaap-jod jhala and played a medium tempo composition in Jhaptaal of ten beats cycle, full of pathos filled meends elaborating the raga. The Teentala composition had Ojas reciprocating the sitar with matching Chhand on his tabla before the Ati-drut Teentala composition reached jhala. It was remarkable to note that the sitar never went out of tune despite the jet speed jhala, sustaining the melodious tunefulness till the end.

The concert concluded with a semi-classical duet by both Kaushiki and Purbayan in Manjh Khamaj. The imaginative creativity of both complementing each other during the alaap, made for a poignant preface to “Sawan ki ritu ayee….”, rendered in Dadra style. The emotional content of the lyric was addressed with the Avirbhava and Tirobhava of a number of ragas from Hameer to Miyan Malhar and Jogiya but Darbari Kanhada sounded a little out of place for such a light-hearted joyful genre. The sensitive touches of harmonium and the concluding laggi in tabla enhanced the deadly duet.

No doubt, the novel idea of catering to the music lovers around the world facilitating is a commendable endeavour of the HCL Concerts. However, one wonders, what if it leaves the thirst of Rasikas unquenched in these live concerts of smaller time durations. The live music concert of Indian music, whether Hindustani or Carnatic, is a creative process not a finished product. The artists perform for their passion to express themselves in myriad ways with no compulsion of time restraint and the same is true for the rasikas who would never mind listening to their favourite artistes throughout the night if they get an opportunity!