In Bengaluru? Ring in the weekend with an eclectic range of melodies

LABEL: Rocking Riffs

Abhilasha Sinha

August 2, 8 pm onwards

Secret venue

Entry: ₹ 500, via Instamojo.com/_LVNG_/

Hailing from New Delhi and currently in New York for a music business course, Abhilasha Sinha has already presented several voices depending on the projects that the singer-songwriter is involved with. There’s electronic-leaning moody tunes with No Honey, soul, folk and pop with the vocal-centric trio RIVER and now her solo project. She says it’s about presenting different personas, but also about “styles and capabilities”. She adds, “I love some very different kinds of music — ranging from The Staves to Shpongle, from Hiatus Kaiyote to Hillsong to The Internet to Lianne La Havas. If there was a way to combine my singer-songwriter, alt-pop side with my hip-hop, R&B electronica side, I’d do it. For now, these different projects give me a lot of freedom to express different musical styles.” Releasing three tracks so far — the poignant ‘Mother’, Hindi pop with ‘Tum Ho Yahaan’ and R&B-informed indie on ‘Hold Your Pride’ — Sinha is currently back in India on her Labours Of Love tour. At her stop in Bangalore, she’s supported by singer-songwriter Akshay Nandakumar as part of intimate gig series LVNG.

Pineapple Express

August 3, 8 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly's Redefined, Koramangala

Entry: ₹ 400, plus cover charge, via Insider.in

Roughly a year after releasing their debut EP Uplift, multi-genre, multi-lingual fusion band Pineapple Express return with their new offering Déjà vu. As the name suggests, this is about moment or moments recurring. Keyboardist and composer/producer Yogeendra Hariprasad says, “We’re conveying to people that they’re reliving the times they heard the songs live when they listen to the EP. It is a feeling of déjà vu, that’s the concept behind the name.” The new EP pulls together the arena-rock level sing-alongs that the band has cultivated a following for, including tracks like the lightheaded ‘Find You’, the Hindi and Rajasthani vocals on ‘Colour’ that’s a radiant folksy number and the more modern metal-leaning ‘The Light’. The EP closes with a signature madcap diversity that Pineapple Express first gained popularity for, blending breakdowns with rap and classical movements on ‘Phir Chale’. Yogeendra adds about their setlist, “It’s got everything we’ve done till now and everything we’ve not released till now as well.”

Funkatrix

August 3, 9 pm onwards

Bflat, Indiranagar

Entry: ₹499, via bookmyshow.com

It is likely you have heard of characters from Asterix with their confounding names, but now there’s a Pune-based band who are carrying on the legacy, infusing pop culture into their music. It’s not just in the name Funkatrix, but the jazz and funk band notes that they are inspired by their mascot named Catatonix. Comprising guitarist Vinay Kaushal, drummer Shreyas Iyengar and bassist Hemant Aligi, Funkatrix have been around for just over a year, performing majorly in Mumbai and Pune. Bringing in a heavy amount of groove, mixed with jazz improvisation, they aim to provide the best alternative to commercial Bollywood music and EDM. The band will make their debut in Bangalore this week at Bflat.

(A guide to the happening gigs in town)