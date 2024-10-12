ADVERTISEMENT

A music video on Argala stotram by singers from Hyderabad

Published - October 12, 2024 04:49 pm IST

Singers Chetana Raviraj, Valli Gayatri, ML Gayatri and ML Shruti feature in a music video based on Argala stotram

The Hindu Bureau

The artistes in the music video | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A team of singers well-versed in Carnatic music and playback singing in Telugu cinema have come together for a music video on Argala Stotram. The music video released on Thursday, in time for the Navaratri and Dussehra festivities, has been composed, directed and produced by singer ML Gayatri.

The music video is an attempt to highlight the devotional fervour of the Argala Stotram, based on the sacred scripture of Rishi Markandeya’s Chandi Sapthasathi. The project features an all-female cast — Chetana Raviraj, Valli Gayatri, ML Shruti and ML Gayatri.

Gayatri explains that Argala Stotram is divided into two categories, Durga Sapthasathi and Chandi Sapthasathi. For the music video, the team chose Chandi Sapthasathi. “We chose a special verse from Chandi Sapthasathi which is vibrantly used during Chandi yagam. The Argala Stotram is a 23-verse hymn from the Chandi Sapthasathi, which is part of the Markandeya Purana. The Chandi Sapthasathi consists of 700 verses dedicated to the goddess Durga/Chandi and her various forms. The Argala Stotram praises Her and seeks her blessings for protection, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles.” She adds that the Chandi Sapthasathi and Argala stotram are traditionally anonymous, meaning no single author is credited. However, they are ascribed to the sage Markandeya, as the text comes from the Markandeya Purana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US