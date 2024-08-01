A message of acceptance through music

Rishi Foundation, an NGO that works with HIV infected children and teenagers, will present a programme this weekend called ‘Circle of Life’. It will be a 90-minute music and dance programme to raise funds for the foundation.

This is the third edition of Circle of Life Concert 2024, with the first in August 2022 in memory of Rishi Shet. The foundation was started by his parents, Anita and Arun Sheth, along with friends and family from Bengaluru.

Anita is an MD, research professor who is currently working as a Professor-Pediatrics and International Health Division (Global Disease Epidemiology and Control) at John’s Hopkins University in the States. She is currently in Bengaluru and speaks to The Hindu from her residence in Indiranagar about her son, Rishi, Rishi Foundation and Circle of Life.

Honour through music

“We lost Rishi when he was 17 in an accident in Bengaluru in 2021. He was an athlete too and it was all too sudden for us to process anything. But, the children at the orphanage we worked with reached out to us, saying they wanted to do something and started a programme. Becky (Rebecca Thomas) from Bangalore School Of Music (BSM) and Bangalore Chorus led by a colleague, pediatrician and a dear friend, Maya Mascarenhas came forward too to be a part of our cause,” says Anita.

“They too wanted to do something in memory of Rishi, who was a musician himself. The best way, we all felt, was to honour him through music. On August 22, 2022, the month of Rishi’s birthday, the first concert was held and we called it ‘Circle of Life’ as it symbolises how we all have our parts to play and pass on, and others continue to keep the whole energy and goodwill going to help each other.”

She then goes back in time and shares how her work with HIV-infected children and orphans started. “My husband Arun and I were physicians from St. Johns Medical College, Bengaluru. We studied and also worked as a faculty here. Rishi was a musician himself. He learnt Carnatic music while we lived in Bengaluru and Western classical music, when we moved to the U.S. When he was 14 came to Bengaluru during his summer break and had a solo concert in collaboration with BSM, where he had the co-director of BSM, Rebecca Thomas accompany him on the piano. He used the concert to raise funds for the orphanage and child care institution that we were linked with while we lived here. Rishi used his musical talent (violin) to raise funds to give them a second chance in life and also taught them music. “This is what generated the ripple effect and brought people together, bonded by grief to continue his legacy and ensure a more stable world for children”.

Circle Of Life, shares Anita, is a bridge to build a bond between our families and the families of these children. “We normally pick a Saturday close to Rishi’s birth date for the concert to make it convenient for everyone. YThis year the concert is dominated by music with abit of dance. The concert too is closely linked to the children we are working with and serving,” says Anita, who states that they have till date helped hundreds of children and families.

The USP of Circle OF Life this year will see 120 children from Bangalore Chorus on stage with 20 in the orchestra, 12 from SaPa along with one of our young adults, from the orphanage. She has overcome every hurdle in her life and has become a changemaker and is currently doing a diploma at Attakkalari. She has trained a few children with HIV. We also have a young boy, who has got a scholarship to be a part of the International AIDS society. He has a programme called The Positive Running Programme, which aims at bringing running and physical activities into the lives of children with chronic diseases. He will be performing a story in the form of a dance that talks about the benefits of running.“

More awareness

From a doctor’s perspective, Anita says: “Years ago we did not know much about HIV. We were terrified of it and believed it was transmissible by a mere touch. That has changed. Today HIV is like any chronic disease. In fact, it is better than conditions like cancer, arthritis or diabetes as HIV is a condition that can be controlled with medication. An infected person can lead a normal, healthy life. I hope people will understand this and not stigmatise those with HIV, but allow them to integrate normally into the society. From our experience we have observed that children get anxious as they grow older to share about their health condition with others as many have lost jobs, or are thrown out on the streets....”

“It is not a ticketed show, but we encourage donations. We have donor passes just to help people register for the show. They do not have to pay, but if they wish to, they can donate any amount.”

Circle Of Life will be presented at BIC (Bangalore International Centre) on August 3, 4.30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Donor passes on https://rishifoundation.in/circle-of-life-2024/